Saints Row Movie Adaptation Will Be Off The Wall, Similar in Tone to Kingsman

According to Greg Russo, who’s been tapped to write many upcoming movie adaptations of different video game series, Saints Row, will be completely off the wall and nuts. Further, it will have a tone similar to Kingsman, and be a lot of fun. In other words, don’t expect anything but a faithful adaptation of the zany crime series, which has been increasingly over-the-top, outlandish, and all about good dumb fun.

“Well I am also adapting Saints Row. Talking about crazy off the wall. That is going to, we are going to outer … No, not literally outer space,” said Russo while talking to Comicbook’s Adam Barnhardt. “Talk about crazy off the wall, we’re going nuts with that one. So that’s going to be a blast. I think like all of the like weird meets Escape from New York, you know with the tone of like Kingsman. It’s going to be fun.”

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but it sounds like Russo has a great idea for how to adapt the series to the silver screen, which doesn’t immediately stick out as a great candidate for a movie adaptation, but with the right people behind it, it could work. Hopefully it gets a big summer blockbuster budget though, otherwise I think it could be a bit difficult to recreate its over-the-top action and thrills.

For those that don’t know: F. Gary Gray has been tapped as director. He’s perhaps best-known for Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious, and Men In Black: International. There’s no word when the movie will release.

In addition to the upcoming adaptation of Saints Row, Russo is also working on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, which he recently compared to Deadpool.

“We looked at the games and then we also were looking at some film comps to compare our tone to,” said Russo talking about the movie’s tone. “And I think things like Deadpool popped up and we’re like, we really like the tone of that. You know, it’s got some great humor in there, but if you kind of take the humor out of it, it’s got real characters, like really emotional stakes behind what the characters are going through.”