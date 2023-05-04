Saints Row Details Massive Update With New Content, Combat Overhaul, and Tons of Fixes

Saints Row is getting a massive update filled with tons of fixes and new content. Saints Row is one of the most popular crime franchises in gaming, but it largely disappeared after Grand Theft Auto V came out and raised the bar so high, it would be incredibly hard to top. However, Volition was committed to returning to Saints Row with a new vision having felt that it had also raised the bar for itself too high by going to space, Hell, and giving players super powers. The developer rebooted the series and returned to a group of gangsters warring with other gangs in a tumultuous city. However, many were underwhelmed with this reboot from the story to the gameplay to how buggy it was when it was released.

Volition has worked hard over the last 8 or 9 months to make it a better game and the studio is now getting ready to release some DLC. Ahead of the DLC's release, Volition has released a blog post detailing a new update that will go live on May 9th which adds a new district called Sunshine Springs. There has also been an overhaul to the game's combat, which supposedly makes it more "badass" and smoother. It remains to be seen what this looks like, but it all comes as part of a very large update with a bunch of other fixes. You can see the list below.

General Combat Changes:



Significant changes have been made to combat. We heard a lot of feedback about the amount of damage needed to down enemies, and we agreed. Combatant health has been dramatically reduced. This change, combined with several aim and engagement improvements, increases the pace of combat and reduces the ammo starvation. We also made several changes to enemy dodges, since those would sometimes feel unfair. The last major change is regarding the time players had to interrupt call-ins for reinforcements. It was too short, so we adjusted them to be longer on all difficulty levels. Numerous additional changes and bug fixes (detailed below) are included in this update. Overall, combat feels much more satisfying and we can't wait for everyone to get their hands on it.

Drastically reduced the hit point values of all enemies.

Reduced the frequency of enemy dodges in melee combat to near 0.

Reduced the frequency of enemies avoiding player kicks to 0.

Increased the amount of time it takes for enemies to call for reinforcements.

Enemies arriving to combat situations will now arrive in slightly different locations to more frequently avoid collisions.

Enemies will no longer wait to engage the player 1 at a time in combat.

Enemy hit chance is now temporarily reduced when the player crouches.

Changed the crossbow weapon to use hit scan logic instead of behaving like a projectile weapon.

Slightly improved the sounds indicating "low ammo."

Improved impact reactions associated with weapons typically viewed as "heavy."

Added a visual element to the reticle on the HUD to indicate when a player successfully hits an enemy.

Removed "stand in place and panic" order from Panteros enemies who are on fire. – This better aligns them with the logic of using fire in their attacks.

Buffed low-level explosive skills to be more useful and fun throughout the game.

Removed damage immunity on enemy combatants when dodging.

Added fire damage resistance to all Panteros.

Added better logic to enemies attempting to make a call in for reinforcements to better keep them in the view of the player – and thus able to be interrupted. This should keep enemies from calling too often from cover.

Added logic to better clean up vehicles abandoned by fleeing pedestrians.

Weapon Signature Abilities will now automatically be applied when they are unlocked instead of requiring the player to go to Friendly Fire locations.

Reduced spread on player weapons and replaced it with more realistic recoil. This should better reward skill in compensation with reducing recoil.

Updated Thump Gun charge time and reload times to be more in line with other weapons of the same tier.

Hud/UI Combat Changes:

Added visual elements to the HUD and the weapon wheel to indicate the current level of upgrade on a given weapon.

Added text below the weapon wheel to indicate the requirements to complete the equipped weapon challenge.

Added a full-screen tutorial to encourage players to utilize the upgrade system.

Added "Friendly Fire" weapon store functionality to the weapon stashes in the HQ and apartment.

Recaptured tutorial video for "Proximity Mines"

Re-enabled Depth of Field blur in fine aim.

@tcha Combat Changes (note, these will improve areas outside of @tcha additionally):

Added avoidance logic to enemy vehicles arriving at @tcha combat encounters.

Added scaling deceleration to enemy vehicles arriving at @tcha combat encounters to keep vehicles from careening out of control.

Resized @tcha locations combat areas to keep arriving enemies closer to the player's location.

**NEW** Feature: Emote Wheel:

Added customizable "wheel" to offer up to 8 emote choices on the fly.

Added "quick bind" feature to left and right d-pad ("c" and "v" on the keyboard) to quickly access any two emotes from the wheel.

Added emote interface to the player customization screens.

Added new ability to "steer" certain emotes while slowly moving (some can even be mixed with others!).

Added new "type" descriptions to each type of emote while customizing. This will help players better understand the abilities and limitations of each type.

Added 6 new emotes to try out with the new emote wheel.

**NEW** Feature: Selfie Mode:

A new "selfie" mode can be found within the camera app. Players can move the camera in a small 3d space, change the orientation, change and modify focal distances, toggle different facial expressions, and even pause mid emote! They can then hide all of the HUD elements to capture an image using the share feature of their respective platforms.

Playlist Feature Enhancement:

Removed several unnecessary "Play" buttons throughout the interface.

Moved the "Custom Playlist" within the menu to be in a more convenient location.

Added "Shuffle" buttons to radio stations within the playlist app, as well as the custom station.

Added functionality to the radio station selection wheel to quickly add a radio song to the custom playlist.

Added ability to move tracks within the custom playlist.

Added the "Custom" station to the radio wheel.

Fixed several small UI inconsistencies with visual formatting.

Missions App Enhancement:

Added an icon to Identify next mission in story.

Added an icon to identify DLC missions.

Added "Completed" tab to condense completed missions and challenges.

Reorganized mission order within the app to keep the story and dlc missions at the top.

Added description and xp/cash reward information to the mission highlight information.

Added several pieces of information to the challenge sub menu on item highlight. This includes: The name of the next perk to unlock, the number of challenges needed to unlock next perk, the icon of the next perk, and a short description of the next perk to unlock.

Added visual progress indicator for each challenge's progress via a purple bar behind the challenge name.

Cleaned up several minor inconsistencies regarding the scroll bar functionality and the menu option highlight formatting.

Audio:

Rebalanced several instances of player and npc voice over.

Tweaked ambient sound levels.

Bumped footstep foley levels.

Rebalanced default audio mix configurations and reset the default audio slider positions to reflect the changes.

Edged down the jump air rush sound effect.

Increased the voice line volume of the HQ Porta Potty collectible.

General:

Added extensive tech to automatically condense icons on the map when zooming out. This should increase stability in later levels of progression as well as make the information easier to see.

Added hide player health ui option.

Added hide vehicle health ui option.

Reorganized and unified the pause and main menu to help players better find the options they are looking for.

Added ability to custom nickname vehicles in the garage.

Added new "Overcast" and "Cloudy" states to the Weather System.

Fixed a few outstanding weather-related bugs.

Saints will now gather in small groups in completed districts, ready to help out the player.

Added new "distant" vehicle camera via "up" on the d-pad while driving ("z" on the keyboard).

Added DLC menu to help identify what content is available and what content is already owned.

Added UI indicators for all free and premium DLC content throughout the game (weapons, missions, customization items, etc). All owned free DLC content will have a plain purple background in menus. All owned premium DLC content will have a purple background and small fleur icon.

Altered several items of speech in "First F@#$ing Day," "Morning Commute," "Making Rent," "The Great Train Robbery," "Going Overboard," "Severance Package."

Updates to Friends Missions:

"Shootin' the Shit":

Updated the shooting range objective to be more visible for the players.

Added objects for the co-op partner to shoot.

Adjusted the notoriety level at the end of the mission.

Removed the timer at the end of the mission and replaced it with a location objective.

Added additional method to complete final objective.

Minor adjustment to Eli's lines to account for objective adjustments.

"The Fast and the Foodiest":

Moved the starting location to prevent stacking dialogue.

Adjusted the complexity and difficulty of the shipment vehicle objective.

"Art Appreciation":

Evened out the minor damage taken by the art objectives while towing them.

Added more generous success condition turning in objectives to the turn in region.

Moved the first objective closer to the turn-in location.

Changed the final segment to be a more dynamic, introducing police vehicles to avoid while attempting to return to the turn-in location.

Minor change to have the vehicle radio default to "on" for the segment.

FIXES:

Achievements

·Fixed an issue with the player being improperly awarded "The Collector" Achievement.

Fixed an issue with the "Untouchable" achievement not unlocking.

Fixed an issue with the "Bonus Round" achievement not being awarded in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the "Statement Pieces" achievement not being awarded properly.

Fixed an issue with the "Chaos Tamer" achievement not being awarded properly.

Fixed an issue players unlocking the "Finders Keepers" achievement before meeting the requirements.

Animation

Fixed an issue of arm clipping through middle of the body for player and NPC animations.

Fixed an issue with enemies becoming stuck in reloading animation.

Fixed an issue with heavy deaths not acting properly with difficulty modifiers.

Fixed an issue with players arm sticking through their head when using the VA Fa Napoli emote.

Fixed an issue with finisher animation not being synced with the enemy it is being performed on.

Fixed an issue with animations clipping out of car when entering Supercar.

Fixed an issue with player holding an invisible weapon when entering a vehicle while holding a weapon in combat stance.

Fixed an issue with enemies being invulnerable while animating their dodge or staggered.

Fixed an issue with players not becoming staggered by enemies' hits.

Fixed an issue with player going into an A-Pose when rag dolling from colliding with the ground from wingsuit.

Fixed an issue with the player clipping through the roof while riding on the roof and using a moving emote.

Fixed an issue with homies standing on the back of a bike if the player switches seats while doing a wheelie.

Fixed an issue with the player not being in a combat ready stance when changing weapons.

Camera

Fixed issues with camera movement being inconsistent on controllers.

Fixed an issue with camera moving when player enters camera mode.

Fixed an issue with camera not acting properly while in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with camera's vertical axis can become unable to register low-intensity downwards movement while using mouse and keyboard.

Fixed an issue with camera sensitivity sliders not affecting vehicle camera sensitivity.

Fixed an issue with chase came options missing from camera options menu.

·Fixed an issue with players camera panning vertically when player tries to compensate for recoil on a weapon.

Fixed an issue with the camera being placed under the ground when placing a Criminal Venture.

Fixed an issue with the camera while entering the Dock with a High Speed boat.

Fixed an issue with camera not acting correct when aborting a mission while in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with camera clipping through all surfaces when opening the Saints Crew at the Church.

Fixed an issue Camera app is still open upon restarting from checkpoints.

Fixed an issue with the switch camera button not functioning while in vehicles.

Fixed an issue with the camera stuttering when using the Super Air Control.

Criminal Ventures

Castle Kraken

Fixed an issue with client keeping normal weapons when host starts a bonfire fight.

Fixed an issue with client not receiving larp weapons when starting a bonfire fight.

Fixed an issue with players being unable to exit a weapon scope zoom when using the RB/R1 button.

Fixed an issue player being able to leave the mission area and not trigger the Leaving mission area alert.

Shady Oaks

Fixed an issue with an infinite loading screen after starting instances of insurance fraud.

Fixed an issue with game crashing after completing the last instance of Insurance Fraud.

Fixed an issue with the score multiplier and Airtime notifications remaining on screen after restarting any Insurance Fraud.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to enter the ragdoll state after being hit by vehicles.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after the rewards screen in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing when player restarts the Old Town West instance.

Fixed an issue with instances of Insurance Fraud not spawning enough vehicles.

Let's Pretend

Fixed an issue with an infinite loading screen after starting heist missions.

Fixed an issue with progression being blocked when recon part of the mission is completed by the client.

Fixed an issue with dialogue being out of order after the "Defend the Area" objective.

Fixed an issue with Joannie's crew not physically re-entering the players car.

Kakts Radio

Fixed an issue with the miniboss not spawning when in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the police call completing when player destroys their own Adversary.

Fixed an issue with factions not engaging with the player if the player challenges them while in a VTOL.

Fixed an issue with the boss for the police challenge not displaying a red skull icon on the minimap.

Fixed an issue with the venture progress popping up after loading into game.

Chalupacabra

Fixed an issue with client crashing when approaching the host after starting the Monte Vista food truck mission.

Fixed an issue with player experiencing an infinite load after the conversation with the Chuy or completing any food truck mission.

Fixed an issue with players encountering a crash while playing through the food truck missions.

Fixed an issue with enemy arrivals stopping outside the mission area during encounters.

Fixed an issue with game crashing while food truck back to the Chalupacabra.

Fixed an issue with enemies clustering next to food trucks.

Fixed an issue with enemies who spawn with knives becoming stuck.

Bright Future

Fixed an issue with the toxic trucks rapidly flashing and eventually despawning when player attempts to start a mission.

Fixed an issue saints do not follow road splines upon district completion.

Fixed an issue with NPCS standing idle next to trucks.

Fixed an issue with the toxic barrels being invisible on the truck.

Fixed an issue with the player being able to fast travel during the deliver and count the toxic truck barrels.

Jim Robs Garage

Fixed an issue with game freezing for the client when riding in the APC turret while host is driving.

Fixed an issue with players not gaining notoriety if client enters the vehicles.

Fixed an issue with the delivery target marker not displaying.

Eurekabator!

Fixed an issue with players not being able to complete the mission due to targets not taking damage in Quantum Aperture.

Fixed an issue with Hoverboard tutorial showing wrong controls.

Fixed an issue with player not being able to interact with the hoverboard.

Fixed an issue where mission did not progress past "Throw device at testers" objective.

Fixed an issue where players unable to complete any instances if a client has placed a waypoint in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial message playing twice for the client when starting any instance in co-op.

Fixed an issue with Crew members acting like enemies.

Laundromat

Fixed an issue with mission not completing if a player is downed and revived after final objective.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after disconnecting from laundromat mission.

Wuzyerz Repo

Fixed an issue with the player being able to drive the firetruck to the drop point.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing when client killed pedestrians after being pranked.

Fixed an issue with the towing UI displaying incorrectly when player connects and disconnects the towing cable. X`

Cutting Edge

Fixed an issue with the bonus objective missing.

Fixed an issue with tutorial video showing the wrong information.

The Big One

Fixed an issue player experiencing an infinite loading screen when helicopter got destroyed during an instance of Mayhem.

Fixed an issue with the players camera being elevated and offset after finishing an instance of Mayhem.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial never appearing for Mayhem missions.

Planet Saints

Fixed an issue with the game crashing after player remaining idle in the building.

Fixed an issue notoriety causing the drivers to despawn.

First Strike Dojo

Fixed an issue with the NPCs from the Dojo owning guns and shooting the player.

Fixed an issue with player losing all movement functionality after starting the Dojo mission in West Providencia.

Fixed an issue with a kill zone being near start of a Dojo Mission.

Fixed an issue with the client being able to be I the phone menu while in missions.

Fixed an issue with players losing all functionality after attempting to cancel placing the First Strike Dojo.

Fixed an issue with players not having an objective after completing "Speak to the management" in dojo missions in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the player losing functionality when using the "Flaming Punch" skill on The Management mid conversation.

Saints Tower

Fixed an issue with the player being rendered under the map when accessing the helipad.

Challenges

Fixed an issue with weapon ultimate's challenges not tracking.

Fixed an issue with progress not tracking when attempting to complete the Desert Daredevil Challenge pack.

Fixed an issue with sideswiping challenge from Chalupacabra not updating.

Fixed an issue with "Sunday Sunday Sunday" challenge requirements being incorrect.

Fixed an issue with multiple challenges completion backdrop UI having text overlap.

Fixed an issue with challenges not tracking progression properly for someone killing enemies from passenger seat of VTOL or Tank.

Fixed an issue with player not being credited for shooting out tires.

·ixed an issue with revive challenge not progressing for the host in co-op.

Fixed an issue with vehicle challenges not progressing when completed in turret variant of vehicles.

Fixed an issue with "Disturb the Peace" challenge not progressing for client in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the "Tires Shot Out" challenge not tracking properly.

Fixed an issue with the "Destroy enemy vehicles with a towed object" not progressing for the player.

Character/Crew Customization

Fixed an issue with equipped clothes having their color palettes reset to default and duplicated when purchasing items in shops.

Fixed an issue with colors and other options being inaccessible for makeup.

Fixed an issue with the complexion menu.

Fixed an issue with face paints not showing as bought by the player.

Fixed an issue with color option not being available for wingsuits.

Fixed an issue with jackets not being previewed in the shop.

Fixed an issue with player experiencing loss of functionality when entering the crew customization and backing out afterwards in HQ.

Fixed an issue with modesty stickers unequipping themselves.

Fixed an issue with several cutting edge materials resulting in inconsistent textures between heads and bodies.

Fixed an issue were saving a preset in game overwrites boss factory presets.

Fixed an issue with face morphs changing when the Western and Which Way hat are equipped.

Fixed an issue with players not having access to the Free Pack 2 DLC on Epic.

Fixed an issue with style not being saved on auto-save.

Fixed an issue with loss of functionality when immediately backing out from the Crew Customization loading screen.

Fixed an issue with players clothes changing back to default color.

Fixed an issue with missing geometry when wearing GI sleeveless full body outfit.

Fixed an issue with clothing clipping through several jackets on large body types.

Fixed an issue with previewing underwear allowing the player to exit the store with them without purchasing the item.

Fixed an issue with boss colors changing upon using the overwrite option in the My Bosses menu.

Fixed an issue with the Afro Hairstyle clipping into the players head when wingsuiting.

Fixed an issue with elbow braces clipping through full body outfits.

Fixed an issue with the wingsuit remaining visible after player buys and equips it from the store.

Fixed an issue with holes in different clothing options.

Fixed an issue with the Dust Devil full body outfit having a red square show up in the center.

Fixed an issue with face paints not being marked after being purchased by the player.

Fixed an issue with spiderweb and fleur calavera face options having switched titles.

Fixed an issue with High Heel Biker Boots clipping through pant variants.

Fixed an issue with colors of wingsuit reverting to default after using said wingsuit to fly.

Fixed an issue with lower prostheses showing dev text in application style.

Fixed an issue with Idol mini boss blacklight ability affecting players even if field of view is blocked.

Fixed an issue with a faction's notoriety not clearing if another faction's notoriety is active and in combat with the player.

Fixed an issue with health and shield values for idols and police swat enemies not being accurate.

Fixed an issue with Pantero's holding their Molotov and gun at the same time.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to receive community shared bosses due to their list already being full after already purchasing them.

Fixed an issue with "Browse boss" or "Search by tags" boss lists not loading.

Fixed an issue with client's game crashing after applying a preset character customization in co-op.

Fixed an issue with modesty settings not appearing on character when selecting certain eyeball types in the style app.

Fixed an issue with the boss appearing with the wrong clothes or naked when wearing both normal clothes and a full body outfit after browsing make up options.

Fixed an issue with the facial hair color not being able to be edited.

Fixed an issue with new notifications staying in menu after player has looked at owned items.

Fixed an issue with the camera zooming in on the head when player is previewing shoes or sock.

Fixed an issue with Flat hat hair present when hovering over hats.

Fixed an issue with players character being blacked out after entering the "Everything is A Million Dollars" Store.

Fixed an issue with shoes showing holes in them.

Fixed an issue with pants clipping through the holiday sweaters when players body is at max figure and muscle.

Fixed an issue with Sky Lantern Emote not playing correctly.

Fixed an issue with players arms clipping into their chest when using the "Champagne Spray" emote with a large body.

Fixed an issue with player being able to pull out a weapon during emotes.

Fixed an issue with crew NPC's being misplaced behind Menu for the Saints Crew customization at the Saints Tower.

Fixed an issue with boss customization being applied to player if it gives it a tag.

Fixed an issue with the player losing menu navigation when exiting the custom color menu on hair color.

Characters/NPC's

Fixed an issue with Eli not having arms in his green suit.

Fixed an issue with NPC's becoming stuck in place when placed on fire.

Fixed an issue with enemies being able to fight inside the HQ area.

Fixed an issue with Neenah being stuck with her wrench in her hand after using it.

Fixed an issue with NPC vehicles stopping in the middle of the road in West Providencia.

Fixed an issue with NPC's ragdolling and flying away when being hijacked in a big vehicle.

Fixed an issue with Saints NPC's being unresponsive.

Fixed an issue with player not being able to revive Homies while fighting enemy NPC's

Fixed an issue NPC's not calling for reinforcements while in Notoriety combat.

Fixed an issue with NPC's being stuck in melee attacking after being melee attacked by the player while doing a call in.

Fixed an issue with Wastelander NPC's having higher armor values than other factions.

Fixed an issue with allies not being able to get on the tanks turret gun.

Co-op

Fixed an issue with players being able to join a lobby set to invite only.

Fixed many desync issues through out the whole game while in co-op.

Fixed many issues with game crashing in co-op while in the open world.

Fixed an issue with friends list being empty and an errors message displaying when starting a co-op session.

Fixed an issue with client remaining in a copy of the host's world after being kicked out.

Fixed an issue with body types, figures, chest sizes and ground sizes being presented different from each player's point of view.

Fixed an issue with client not having access to wingsuit entry.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing after client is idle next to Hidden History Lakeshore South.

Fixed an issue with co-op session not being established on PlayStation.

Fixed an issue with players being stuck on an infinite loading screen when starting missions.

Fixed an issue with client being spawned under the world when attempting to customize crew.

Fixed an issue with players not seeing vehicles in the open world.

Fixed an issue with the client not being able to enter boats from the church docks.

Fixed an issue with client having wingsuit controls applied when joining a game while wingsuiting.

Fixed an issue with host encountering a missing request declined when accepting a join request.

Fixed an issue with client not being able to start Best Friends Forever after placing Saints Tower.

Fixed an issue with host being forced to wear client's outfit after reloading a play session.

Fixed an issue with player losing functionality if hit by the other player while in a shop.

Fixed an issue with player being ejected out of the passenger seat when the driver uses the fast travel feature.

Fixed an issue with client unable to join a co-op session if the host changes character presets.

Fixed an issue with prank tutorial being played twice.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to access the Best Friends Forever cutscene if either of the players decline the mission request twice after building Saints Tower.

Fixed an issue where players get soft crashed if starting two separate missions at the same time.

Fixed an issue with client not being teleported to a mission starting zone if it is started by the host the same time as client is using a rooftop access.

Fixed an issue with co-op player losing the purple fleur icon after a loading screen.

Fixed an issue with co-op players occasionally failing to enter vehicles.

Garage

Fixed an issue with player losing functionality when entering the garage while burning.

Fixed an issue with the client experiencing an infinite load when exiting the garage.

Fixed an issue with player noting being able to drive the Dustrider vehicle when exiting the HQ garage with it.

Fixed an issue colors equipping by hovering over them after a preset of a vehicle has been equipped.

Fixed an issue with game crashing when customizing the Tornado Vehicle.

Fixed an issue with equipment submenu for aerial vehicles not showing up.

Fixed an issue with players unable to view changes to window tint while High Contrast method Border is enabled.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing loss of controls when trying to drive the "Pantero's Snake" Motorcycle.

Fixed an issue with Cheetah bus spawning into or on top of garage props when trying to receive it from the garage.

Fixed an issue with equipment being grayed out for Helipad customization.

Fixed an issue with player losing functionality when entering the garage at high speed while towing a car.

Fixed an issue with Signature Abilities being reset when changing the preset in customization.

Fixed an issue with towing cable not working on any tanks.

Fixed an issue with Cutting Edge paint style applying on a vehicle over the selected vehicle.

Fixed an issue with "Save & Exit" and "Cancel" command not functioning when trying to customize any helicopters.

Fixed an issue with switching a customization preset for a vehicle in the Recent Vehicles List removing it from the Recent Vehicles List.

Fixed an issue with using a variant of a vehicle add all owned variants to the users Recent Vehicles List.

Fixed an issue with the Garage Visual Marker not showing up when riding a Hoverboard or Hoverbike.

Fixed an issue with the player being able to see under the world at the Jim Robs garage.

Fixed an issue with the Gargantua mission reward vehicle not being able to be deleted from the garage.

General Fixes

Fixed many crashes while playing the game in the open world.

Fixed an issue with player losing weapon functionality and being able to enter vehicles when being pulled out of vehicles by enemies.

Fixed an issue with aerial vehicles exploding when a player gets too close to them.

Fixed an issue with player having limited controller function when player is driving a boat and is dropped in water by player driving a helicopter.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to fire weapons or enter any vehicles when launched out of Marshall APC windshield.

Fixed an issue with towing cable not functioning properly.

Fixed an issue with playlist app not playing the next music on the playlist.

Fixed an issue with a song playing again after being paused in the playlist app.

Fixed an issue with player not being able to complete a purchase from Rusty's Needle.

Fixed an issue with game not pausing when exiting to the PlayStation home screen during a cutscene or Quick Time Event.

Fixed an issue with intensity of controller vibrations being the same regardless of input.

Fixed an issue with players losing all functionality when opening the credits to the main menu.

Fixed an issue with players losing functionality when dying after using the Ejector Seats vehicle ability.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing a short freeze when starting or aborting any mission.

·Fixed an issue with players losing functionality when riding on roof of a vehicle before or during a black screen.

Fixed an issue with player not generating flow after unlocking and equipping the "in the flow" Perk.

Fixed an issue with player A-Posing when getting hijacked by an enemy while riding on the back of a Bike or ATV.

Fixed an issue with game crashing after applying same body and outfit in the Mange and Share boss's menu.

Fixed an issue with Bronze Buffalo not being present at location described in the Collectibles app.

Fixed an issue with the Painted Keg not being present in the district described in the Collectibles app.

Fixed an issue with game crashing in High Contrast Mode while near Marshall Tower.

Fixed an issue with players being able to fall through the map at different locations.

Fixed an issue with game crashing when changing the Graphics Quality Preset to 4k on PS5.

Fixed an issue with crimes of opportunity still being active after player leaves the area.

Fixed an issue with the vehicle delivery app showing vehicles that cannot be delivered.

Fixed an issue with lighting during cloudy or overcast weather.

Fixed an issue with controller dead zones resetting to 15 when using restore to default.

Fixed an issue with missing text and debug text on multiple collectible props.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to achieve 100% completion.

Fixed an issue with auto drive mode not following the GPS route.

Fixed an issue with opening screen not playing audio.

Fixed an issue with back buttons playing different sounds.

Fixed an issue with sound playing through wrong outputs for Damien Shove.

Fixed an issue player characters singing being out of sync during the epilogue.

Fixed an issue with Nahualli being improperly highlighted while using High Contrast Mode in cutscenes.

Fixed an issue with armor bars not showing up on enemies till they are damaged by the player.

Fixed an issue with district threats being cleared after losing notoriety of appropriate faction.

Fixed an issue with players laying on ground and losing functionality after restarting a mission or activity while being executed by an enemy.

Fixed an issue with player being able to move in the "Down but not out" state after hitting an obstacle while using Wingsuit takedown.

Fixed an issue with not being able to destroy targets at shooting galleries.

Fixed an issue with players game freezing while completing multiple "District Threats" while using a VTOL.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen when closing the style app after being ejected out of their vehicle.

Fixed an issue with player having inconsistent clothing displayed after using a rooftop access.

Fixed an issue with Display Mode being set to Windowed if it had previously been set to Fullscreen last time player was in game.

Fixed an issue with notoriety call-ins completing after being interrupted.

Fixed an issue with player losing functionality during the Idols stash threat.

Fixed an issue with loot props floating in the open world.

Fixed an issue with players legs clipping through them when crouching after climbing.

Fixed an issue with Gatling Gunner armor not showing up until the player looks away and back at them.

Fixed an issue with enemies being thrown into the air after the player pull them out of cars without doors.

Fixed an issue with player losing functionality when opening the map app after failing a mission.

Fixed an issue with destroyed vehicles not despawning when restarting from checkpoint for multiple missions.

Fixed an issue with wingsuit velocity carrying over when player restarts from checkpoint, causing them to crash into the ground upon loading in.

Fixed an issue with the player losing functionality if they are ragdolling after the dead loading screen plays.

Fixed an issue with the player being able to use a wingsuit takedown on the coyote wildlife.

Fixed an issue with streetlamps still illuminating after being destroyed.

Fixed an issue with no audio being played when player wingsuit bounces off a ped.

Fixed an issue with Vehicle deliver service not working properly when player is not near a road.

Fixed an issue with player not getting credit for destroying Surveillance Vans.

Fixed an issue with Tough enemies hit by the Wingsuit Takedown entering and unresponsive state.

Fixed an issue with the Buggy suspension sometimes moving up and down instead of staying attached to the axle.

Fixed an issue with Helicopters exploding when approached by the player.

Fixed an issue with homies being stuck when entering tank series vehicles.

Fixed an issue with Helicopter missiles bouncing off water.

Missions

First F@$!ng Day

Fixed an issue with enemies being overwhelming on higher difficulties.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load when restarting from checkpoint in the VToL Gallery Section.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load when restarting the mission.

Fixed an issue with players encountering missing enemies while in co-op.

Fixed an issue with players falling under the map after customizing their characters.

Fixed an issue with an infinite load at the end of the mission.

Fixed an issue with player being able to take damage and die during the saloon cinematic.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load when restarting mission or checkpoint.

Fixed an issue with client being spawned under the map if the host leaves during boss customization.

Fixed an issue with game crashing after skipping cinematics in the mission.

Fixed an issue with game crashing during "Advance to your squad" objective.

Fixed an issue with game taking a long time to advance when player selects exit to main menu.

Fixed an issue with the "Return to Gwen" objective failing to progress.

Fixed an issue with laser sights clipping through the player.

Fixed an issue with the enemies getting stuck in the saloon.

Fixed an issue with the player unable to throw C4 at the barricade.

Morning Commute

Fixed an issue with game crashing shortly after passing the dinosaurs on the path following the objective.

Making Rent

Fixed an issue with host being unable to use the vehicle after client shoots it with the El Lanzador.

Fixed an issue with Neenah's care spawning inside itself at start of the mission.

Fixed an issue where player could cancel getting into the objective car, causing Eli to teleport to the car, exit the car and be stuck.

Fixed an issue with the mission not progressing if player destroys the cop cars near the Panteros yard.

Fixed an issue with the cops despawning and stopping the mission from progressing.

Observe and Report

Fixed an issue with Sergio crushing the player when playing on boss difficulty in co-op.

Fixed an issue with game freezing during cinematic in co-op.

Fixed an issue with player experiencing an infinite loading screen after skipping the first cinematic.

Fixed an issue with host getting spawned incorrectly when restarting from checkpoint and experiencing an infinite black screen when restarting the mission.

Fixed an issue with the pistol and rifle not having infinite ammo if one of the players is in the weapon cache while starting the mission in co-op.

Fixed an issue with game crashing for Host after escaping Sergio.

Fixed an issue with Voice lines and subtitles not matching up during the "Follow the Convoy" objective.

A Piece of the Action

Fixed an issue with player experiencing an infinite loading screen when restarting from checkpoint during "Party Foul" fail screen.

Fixed an issue with Jim Rob being invisible in the final cut scene.

Fixed an issue with Audio voice lines not being present during the mission.

Fixed an issue with Idol NPC's not shooting at the player when they leave the buggy with the container.

Fixed an issue with leaving the mission area alert remaining on screen when player restarts the mission with it up.

The Peter Principle

Fixed an issue with game crashing when client starts mission in co-op.

Fixed an issue with client being able to pick up the missile before the "Search the room" objective and being unable to use it with the cannon.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after the rewards screen.

Fixed an issue with incorrect Voice lines when examining the museum info boards.

Fixed an issue with the minigun failing to spawn.

Be Your Own Boss

Fixed an issue with waffle toasting Quick Time Event desynced.

Fixed an issue with enemies failing to spawn during the chase.

Fixed an issue with enemies despawning during the "Defeat enemies" objective

Fixed an issue with RPG missing its texture.

Fixed an issue with sounds missing from the intro cinematic.

Fixed an issue with Neenah standing outside the truck not progressing the mission.

Take Me to Church

Fixed an issue with NPC not starting mission dialogue if player fast travels after starting mission.

Fixed an issue with progression being blocked while in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the game freezing after completing "Destroy the construction site".

Fixed an issue with the objective markers path disappearing if the client arrives at the church first.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing past the "Go to your Friends" objective.

Fixed an issue with GPS disappearing if player takes a jump.

Networking

Fixed an issue with player experiencing an infinite load after completing the mission.

Fixed an issue with enemies getting stuck jumping on obstacles.

Fixed an issue with the player not able to access the garage during the mission.

Breaking Ground

Fixed an issue with client not being teleported to chosen criminal venture in co-op.

Fixed an issue with host remaining stuck on a loading screen if client disconnects during the splash screen.

Fixed an issue with the map missing from the empire table during the cutscene.

Fixed an issue with game freezing after the intro cutscene.

Fixed an issue with the prompt for the "Networking" mission to progress empire table being displayed while this mission is active.

Aggressive Recruiting

Fixed an issue with game crashing after last cutscene of the mission.

Fixed an issue with client not being able to use boathouse after completing the mission.

Fixed an issue with players encountering a mission fail timer upon loading into Boot Hill.

Fixed an issue with the player not being able to collect the ammo on the upper shelf of the medicine cart.

Neenah's Car

Fixed an issue with Gabriel's car clipping into the garage due to player tethering it before entering the garage.

Fixed an issue with Neenah and Gabriel being misplaced.

Fixed an issue with Neenah becoming stuck and stopping progression of the mission.

Fixed an issue with enemies fleeing the player at the culvert.

Fixed an issue with the game not progressing when players reached the "Interrogate Gabriel" objective.

The Forge

Fixed an issue with the mission not progressing during the final escape sequence with the test car.

Fixed an issue with the Machine Forge missing from the mission when being restarted from checkpoint.

Fixed an issue with client's camera being stuck in a zoomed-out state after being downed in the assault helicopter.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen when both players died inside the helicopter.

Fixed an issue with NPCS's in the Crash test car doing a falling animation when shot.

Fixed an issue with the player remaining stuck inside the helicopter.

Fixed an issue with the mission not progressing due to enemies not spawning during the "Find a way out" objective.

Fixed an issue with Neenah getting stuck in the previous room during the "Defeat Los Panteros" objective.

Fixed an issue with the player becoming permanently electrocuted when exiting the helicopter in co-op.

Idol Threats

Fixed an issue with Kev clipping through the chair and tumbling upon being untied.

Fixed an issue with progression being blocked after client remained stuck on top of a vehicle in co-op.

Fixed an issue with game crashing when using the impulse trap skill on co-op partner while they are answering Kev's phone.

Fixed an issue with the GPS not displaying correctly.

The Frontier

Pugnus Sanctus Dei can be used to destroy all the servers before killing the guard.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing after performing a takedown on the guard.

Fixed an issue with voiceovers being out of sync with visuals and subtitles in opening cutscene.

Fixed an issue with player voices not sounding correct during opening cutscene.

Fixed an issue with the return to area warning being triggered and mission failing if player uses the left side of the ramp.

Donut Run

Fixed an issue with players not being able to get out of the vehicle if pressing "Restart from Checkpoint" when the conversation begins with Hank and Claude.

Fixed an issue with game crashing after completing last objective of the mission.

Fixed an issue with Kev not driving away if the car is moved with a hoverboard slam.

Corporate Retreat

Fixed an issue with client's game crashing while riding Marshall hoverbike while defending the RV.

Fixed an issue with the Pantero's Monsters Truck not being rendered correctly during the "Defeat all enemies" objective.

Fixed an issue with Kev being easily ejected from the RV after collisions.

Fixed an issue with player being easily knocked off the hoverbike causing them to fail the mission due to distance.

Fixed an issue with the Pause and Skip icons being duplicated in the cutscene.

The Great Train Robbery

Fixed an issue with player not being able to enter the tank.

Fixed an issue with game crashing during the last cinematic.

Fixed an issue with the marshal turrets remaining active after destroying the servers in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the doors not opening after the ambush sequence in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the hoverbike being able to be deleted.

Going Overboard

Fixed an issue with player experiencing a soft crash up on restarting from checkpoint during "Escape the Yacht".

Fixed an issue with client unable to open doors and heal their wounded partner after getting on the yacht.

Fixed an issue with one of the players avatars missing from the post mission cinematic.

Fixed an issue with their being no audible voice lines by the idols for the client when entering the vault.

Fixed an issue with player being spawned outside the escape boat if they are jumping while being teleported into the escape boat.

Fixed an issue with flames floating off the ground during the "Escape the Yacht" objective.

Fixed an issue with Kev not being placed in the boat if the client gets to the boat while the host is on fire.

Fixed an issue with "Warp to Boat" prompt remaining active after player completes or aborts the mission.

Fixed an issue with the player being unable to ride the "Barbados" jet ski located on the dock during the mission.

Non-Compete Clause

Fixed an issue with corrupted texture in Marshall tower.

Fixed an issue with Eli A-Posing after the elevator arrives on the final floor of the mission.

Fixed an issue with game freezing and disconnecting players in co-op.

Fixed an issue with keycard not dropping, stopping progression of the mission.

Fixed an issue with the Gatling Gunner not attacking the player when the player shoots them.

Severance Package

Fixed an issue with game freezing when driving tank to the mall.

After the Party

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing after snake collides with the player during the interaction with the bush.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing while traveling towards the mission start location.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after restarting from checkpoint.

Fixed an issue with players being able to stay in the world and see dream world in the distance while in co-op.

High Noon

Fixed an issue with players failing the mission due to being outside the mission area because client appeared to be spawning a long distance away from the mission.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load when triggering the "Go to Silver Gulch" objective.

Fixed an issue with the bridge showing missing textures during the last cutscene.

Fixed an issue with game crashing while using styling app in the mission.

Fixed an issue with world boundary warning displaying during entire mission.

Showdown

Fixed an issue with player soft crashing while destroying Nahualli's Helicopter.

Fixed an issue with the VTOL camera being zoomed in.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load when starting the mission.

Fixed an issue with game crashing for the client when host player is disconnected.

Fixed an issue with players being stuck throwing grenades when using the "Frag out" skill.

Fixed an issue the last cinematic being very dark.

Fixed an issue with the Nahualli partially clipping into the ground and moving out of frame during the final Duel with the player.

Shootin' the Shit

Fixed an issue with players spawning outside mission critical region when starting in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the player teleporting away from mission start when dying on the mission start location.

Fixed an issue with Eli's car having a mission critical region during "Escape Marshall Notoriety" objective.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing when Eli failed to transition to vehicle surf during the "Escape the Notoriety" objective.

Fixed an issue with Marshall vehicles spawning behind the player after clearing notoriety.

Fixed an issue Eli remaining stuck in the driver seat of the mission vehicle.

Fixed an issue with Marshall enemies getting stuck outside the mission area.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing if the player kills all Marshall enemies after the "Escape Marshall Notoriety".

The Fast and the Foodiest

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing after being restarted.

Fixed an issue with player losing movement controls when Kev dies during the drive thru window at second FB's.

Fixed an issue with FB's car exploding upon colliding with anything after killing the driver.

Fixed an issue during the second conversation at FB's, where vehicles can't be driven.

Fixed an issue with players being prompted to return to area if a player is outside the mission critical region after completing the "Defeat the Idols" objective.

Fixed an issue with FB's cars despawning if damaged once the car leaves the players field of view.

Fixed an issue with faction NPC's remaining after the second fight at FB's.

Fixed an issue with Kev not shooting at the vehicle if the player fails or restarts the mission.

Fixed an issue with the mission failing due to the vehicle exploding after the driver is shot by Kev or the player.

Art Appreciation

Fixed an issue with game not failing when Neenah's car is destroyed.

Fixed an issue with the third sculpture showing two objective markers.

Fixed an issue with ambient vehicles occasionally spawning inside Neenah's mission critical vehicle when restating the mission in co-op.

Fixed an issue with client not seeing the police range circle on the minimap.

Fixed an issue with police cars ignoring the player when they pass through marked zones.

Fixed an issue with the player not failing the objective when getting out of the car.

Drawing Heat

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after the "Go to the Armored Truck" objective.

Fixed an issue with police arriving on the overpass during the "Take out the Cops" objective.

Fixed an issue with Neenah not following the player after using fast travel.

Body of Evidence

Fixed an issue with police not engaging the player on sight during the "Eliminate the Police" objective.

Fixed an issue with game crashing during the "Destroy the Helicopters" objective.

Fixed an issue with the "No time limits" options not working during the mission.

Fixed an issue with the mission not progressing if a player uses a helicopter.

Good Cop/Bad Cop

Fixed an issue with timer notification remaining on screen after mission restart.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing when client flies the helicopter and picks up the car in co-op.

Fixed an issue with Voice lines and Subtitles not matching up during the "Hold the car in the Flames" objective.

The Dustmoot

Fixed an issue with enemies having difficulty engaging the player at the Giant Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with the mission failing to start.

Fixed an issue with the mission randomly failing when completing "Venture to Fort Tapeworm" objective.

The Rod Warrior

Fixed an issue with progression being blocked by "The Keeper" not spawning.

Fixed an issue with player not being able to perform the "taketh the key" interaction after having interrupted the action.

Fixed an issue with all weapons being unequipped after starting or aborting the mission.

Unto the Beach

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load after restarting from the "Defeat the Phoenix steeds" checkpoint.

Fixed an issue with game crashing while driving to mission start point.

Fixed an issue with the objective not updating pas the "Rejoice at thine allies".

Fixed an issue with the friends failing to launch themselves during the "Wait for thine friends to launch" objective.

Fixed an issue with the game crashing during the "Defend thy Position" objective.

Fixed an issue with the leaving the mission area timer not displaying when performing a takedown.

Fixed an issue with player being able to receive police notoriety during the mission.

Snitches

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after reward screen.

Fixed an issue with game freezing while progressing through the mission.

Litterbugs

Fixed an issue with the "Follow the Idol" objective not progressing if completed by the client while the host is far away.

Fixed an issue with enemies failing to attack the client player in co-op.

Millennial

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after completing the mission in co-op.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen when starting the mission.

Fixed an issue with the Granny NPC not killing the target.

Kart Queen

Fixed an issue with game crashing when target's kart explodes.

Fixed an issue with mission not progressing due to the target despawning.

Backstabbers

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite load after exploding the limo.

Fixed an issue with the limo exploding without being hit by the train if the player touches the train.

Marshall VIP

Fixed an issue with the "Deploy Magnet" prompt remaining on screen until mission is complete if both players are in the helicopter in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the "Detach the Magnet" objective not progressing when completed by the client while the host is far away.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue with thralls not reviving if killed by the hoverboard slam during the necromancer dialogue.

Fixed an issue with the thralls failing to rise if the client defeats the thralls without the host in the area in co-op.

Muscleheads

Fixed an issue with the Boss not spawning after destroying the Los Panteros.

Fixed an issue with the mission not progressing if player towed a marked enemy outside the combat zone.

Side Hustles

@tcha

Fixed an issue with host not being able to interact with the @tcha prompt if previously accepted by the client.

Fixed an issue with the NPC Sylvia despawning in front of the player after direct conversation.

Fixed an issue with @tcha icons disappearing after completing any mission.

Fixed an issue with Chicken Neds using an older sign version.

Fixed an issue with instances of @tcha overlapping with open world combat areas.

Fixed an issue with an empty objective box being displayed when replaying an instance of @tcha.

Choplifting

Fixed an issue with the tutorial UI window staying on screen when starting the tutorial in co-op.

Fixed an issue with improper voice lines for the player.

Fixed an issue with the armored truck disappearing when the player tethers it with the helicopter.

Pony Express

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen when restarting Pony Express twice.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after starting Pony Express.

Fixed an issue with players experiencing an infinite loading screen after the reward screen.

Fixed an issue with Pony express missions granting progress to the wrong districts.

Riding Shotgun

Fixed an issue with the game freezing while shooting at vehicles.

Fixed an issue with client being spawned outside the vehicle at mission start.

Fixed an issue with the car not being able to trigger the jump.

Fixed an issue with the car driving into a wall.

Fixed an issue with the game freezing after fast traveling upon completing an instance of riding shotgun.

Wingsuit Saboteur

Fixed an issue with game crashing after restarting mission.

Fixed an issue with the player being reset on the ground and not in the helicopter.

Fixed an issue with player experiencing an infinite load after completing any instance.

Fixed an issue with player falling to the ground when restarting an instance in co-op.

Fixed an issue with enemies ignoring the players and despawning if they land on different roofs in co-op.

Fixed an issue with the Helicopter falling to the ground with the players inside.

Fixed an issue with the player A-Posing in the helicopter unable to wingsuit out.

Skills and Perks

Fixed an issue with Quick draw not firing or loading ammo.

Fixed an issue with the Proximity Mine explodes without getting consumed when placed on player characters.

Fixed an issue with Pineapple Express not doing splash damage on higher game difficulties.

Fixed an issue with Dual Wield causing weapons to have infinite ammo when equipping the riot shield while skill was active.

Fixed an issue with performing a takedown while Guardian Angel is active may not replenish a full bar of health.

Fixed an issue with player not receiving "Tactical Training" after unlocking the perks app.

Fixed an issue with player having access to five perks without having them unlocked.

Fixed an issue with "Ambidextrous" becoming inactive after entering and exiting a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with the ammo being incorrect with the Handcannon .44 when equipped from the weapon shop while the Dual Wield perk is active.

UI

Fixed an issue with wingsuit takedown not showing up in the tutorial.

Fixed an issue with backing out of DLC pack sends user to a blank screen

Fixed an issue with the "Purchase DLC" button is too high.

Fixed an issue with Lucky Rabbit icon in collectibles app does not update to show the player has unlocked the content.

Fixed an issue with player losing partial control after moving cursor near a placed criminal venture on the empire table.

Fixed an issue with FX Super Resolution 2 being in the advanced options menu.

Fixed an issue with Vision, Audio and Motor missing options to turn on and off.

Fixed an issue with Restore to Defaults not working properly.

Fixed an issue with DLC not displaying properly in the pause menu.

Fixed an issue with DLC owned tab not showing DLC player owned.

Fixed an issue with DLC packs the players own still showing a Purchase button

Fixed an issue with DLC icons not showing up in shops and customization menus.

Fixed an issue with DLC packs having text cut off in the "Contents" section.

Fixed an issue with Venture progress text being cut off.

Fixed an issue with order of missions in the missions app.

Fixed an issue with the completed tab of the missions app not having subsections for missions and challenges.

Fixed an issue with completed challenges not going into the completed tab of the missions app.

Fixed an issue with text not being correct in multiple missions in the missions app.

Fixed an issue with "Virtual Keyboard Move Camera" not properly being displayed in the Key Bindings menu.

Fixed an issue with DLC icons overlapping the vehicle delivery vehicle names.

Fixed an issue with a placeholder pause screen showing up and soft crashing the player.

Fixed an issue with HUD and UI submenu missing from Display options on Xbox and PlayStation.

Fixed an issue with PC settings being encountered on consoles.

Fixed an issue with PS4 controller button prompts not appearing on PC.

Fixed an issue with map icons disappearing.

Fixed an issue with GPS being inaccurate when using the "GPS to Next Venture" option.

Fixed an issue with player experiencing mild loss of control when selecting two distant destinations on the full screen map.

Fixed an issue with map rendering when using lower resolutions.

Fixed an issue with Purchase DLC button overlapping DLC description text.

Fixed an issue with UI toggles not functioning properly.

Fixed an issue with "Gore/Nudity" settings not displaying.

Fixed an issue with adaptive trigger setting showing up on PS4.

Fixed an issue with players not having full controller functionality in the "Featured" tab of the DLC sub menu.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to access options if they change the pause Key bind.

Fixed an issue with "Co-op Player wants to Skip" message appearing duplicated on screen.

Fixed an issue with hourly income text disappearing when hovering over a neutral region on the map.

Fixed an issue with the "Clear HUD" button not working in the Camera.

Fixed an issue with the "Back" and "Select" buttons not working when viewing the Featured Tab in the DLC menu.

Fixed an issue with the Festive Felonies collectibles appearing in the small category instead of the medium category.

Fixed an issue with the map becoming blurry when zooming in and out.

Fixed an issue with volume settings not being saved when scrolling the options menu.

Fixed an issue with the "Everything's a Million Dollars" store showing up on the map before completing the correct mission.

Fixed an issue with the Pause and Skip icons being duplicated in the cutscenes.

Fixed an issue with the reticle settings not taking effect immediately after changing them.

Fixed an issue with the Add prompt remaining on screen after opening radio stations.

Fixed an issue with the text size of the "Weapon special ability is Unlocked! Check the Weapon Cache".

Fixed an issue with Window Focus Settings being turned back on in the Accessibility menu.

Fixed an issue with the player not being removed from the style app when receiving damage.

Fixed an issue with emote icons not matching their emotes.

Fixed an issue with mouse wheel scroll speed being inconsistent in the pause menu.

Fixed an issue with the "Snowball Chuckin" emote kicking player out of the style menu.

Fixed an issue with Radio Dialogue for missions being unaffected by the volume sliders.

Fixed an issue with the Vehicle Delivery recent vehicle list not matching the Garage recent vehicle list.

Fixed an issue with the "Come at Me" emote being on the emote wheel but not in the emote list.

Fixed an issue with the emotes in the personality menu being marked off when starting a new game.

Fixed an issue with turning emotes on and scrolling the list in the emote list.

Fixed an issue with the "Back" button not taking players to the correct page in the DLC menu.

Fixed multiple issues with text in the Missions app.

Fixed an issue with "Add Song to Custom Playlist" button not working in the Playlist app.

Fixed an issue with the "Carwheel" emote showing up twice in the emote list.

Fixed an issue with the Saints Tower not showing the fast travel prompt.

Fixed an issue with fast travel warning not visible during combat.

Fixed multiple issues of debug text or placeholder text showing up in game.

Fixed an issue with the player icon disappearing from the map and minimap.

Fixed multiple issues of buttons not showing correctly after player remaps the buttons.

Fixed an issue with the vehicle health bar blocking the "Jump to Wingsuit" prompt while riding on roof of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with the reticles for vehicle mounted turrets being incorrect.

Fixed an issue with the wrong icons showing up on the map.

Fixed an issue with the PS4 controllers left analog stick having inverted Y-Axis control in the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue with vehicles Health bar not showing up when damaged by player or NPC's.

Fixed an issue with cooldown timer for vehicle special abilities carrying over to different vehicles that have different special abilities.

Weapon

Fixed an issue with DMR Rifles fine aim.

Fixed an issue with ammo tracking for the satchel charge.

Fixed an issue with the Advanced Material section showing up under customization options.

Fixed an issue with the RPG weapons having no ammo when player has infinite ammo.

Fixed an issue with the Pugnus Sanctus Dei upgrade not working.

Fixed an issue with heavy attack swings and impacts with knife playing melee sound effects.

Fixed an issue with weapons not registering targets being hit within a short distance to the player.

Fixed an issue with weapons not triggering heavy weapon deaths.

Fixed an issue with the look of the "Bone Crusher" when using the Diamond, Infrared, Ink Blot materials to customize it.

Fixed an issue with Skinned weapons reverting to the base skin upon completion of Wingsuit Saboteur instances.

Fixed an issue with the Pantero's Hammer losing ammo when the player kicks.

Fixed an issue with weapon caches lighting being too dark.

Fixed an issue with the RPG launcher and the TOGO-13 Sniper rifle damage bars exceeding the length in the detail's menu.

Fixed an issue with the MDI-50 Tac Shotgun being available as a skin for other shotguns.

Fixed an issue with the TEK Z-10 Visual Mod to any SMG also grants the TEK's special ability.

Fixed an issue with upgrading the TEK Z-10 SMG weapon also upgrading it for the enemies.