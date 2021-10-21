New Saints Row Trailer Details Criminal Ventures

A new trailer for the upcoming Saints Row reboot has been released that specifically details the game’s criminal ventures. Set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022, the title sees the new Saints begin an empire of their own through activities like illegal dumping, medical fraud, selling arms, or even running a food truck. All in service to the greater purpose: making money.

“Make bank with your very own Shady Oaks Medical Clinic; go cause yourself some damage, play in traffic and watch the cash roll in from all those totally real injuries you get,” the new trailer’s description reads in part. “Take over the already booming food truck drug business and corner the market yourself by building a Chalupacabra and serving Mexican food with your own special kick. Or Bright Futures Disposal facility, all you have to do is find somewhere to illegally dump some potentially pretty dangerous stuff and you’re getting paid – just don’t think too hard about the environmental impact.”

You can check out the new trailer for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/SaintsRow/status/1451187229422862353

“The Boss is you, you get to decide who you want to be and how you want to be, with customization options, player voice options,” said Jeremy Bernstein, lead mission narrative at Deep Silver Volition, as part of a prebrief on the reboot prior to Gamescom 2021 that ComicBook.com attended. “You literally get to be Self Made as you make your own Boss, who is really the impetus. Who says ‘hey, why are we working for other people, why are we busting ourselves trying to get through the daily grind when we could be working for ourselves. Let’s come together, let’s take all of our skills together and let’s do something that’s us. Let’s create our own thing – the Saints.’”

As noted above, the new Saints Row is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

