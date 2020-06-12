Genndy Tartakovsky Interview Reveals New Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Details

Later this year, Samurai Jack will make his triumphant return in a new video game, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. The title is the first game featuring the character since the days of the PlayStation 2, and for longtime fans of the animated series, it looks very promising. At the time development was happening on Samurai Jack: Shadow of Aku, creator Genndy Tartakovsky was currently working on the TV series, so his involvement was apparently smaller. This time around, Tartakovsky will have a much more significant role, and he revealed some interesting new information about the game as part of an interview for IGN's Summer of Gaming.

According to the interview, Battle Through Time will offer a more authentic experience than that original PlayStation 2 game. Tartakovsky states that during the PS2 game's development, Samurai Jack still had a perception as a property for kids. As such, the game was treated as less deserving of the kind of care and attention that a major title might receive. Over the last 16 years, the series has clearly established an older audience, and that has allowed for a game that will appeal more toward that crowd. From the gameplay footage shown during the interview, it's clear that this will not be a quick cash-in.

Developed by Soleil and published by Adult Swim Games, Battle Through Time features a new story, picking up immediately after the end of the last season of Samurai Jack. In the game, Aku sends Jack back through time, forcing him to relive some familiar moments from the series. As such, the game will feature a number of classic villains. Longtime fans will be happy to know that the game will feature the original voice cast.

The game will feature hack-and-slash gameplay, and in the trailer, we can see some areas will feature 3D areas and foes, while others will feature 2D, sidescrolling gameplay. Unsurprisingly, the game will make a number of different weapons available to Jack. Jack will wield swords, tridents, guns, and even the robot appendages of Aku's minions. All in all, it looks like a big step up from what Shadow of Aku once offered!

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is set to release this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

