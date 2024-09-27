Sarah Paulson Debunks Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Casting Rumor (Exclusive)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from Paramount is already stacked with voice talent like Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and, more recently, Keanu Reeves. Those are just the confirmed names attached to the movie, as well as past rumors and reports suggesting that Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story and Hulu's upcoming movie Hold Your Breath might be lending her voice to a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 character. During an interview with Paulson about Hold Your Breath, however, Paulson debunked any such rumor that she might be playing Rouge the Bat, but she said she'd be very open to doing a movie like like this in the future.

"Nobody has called me about playing Rouge the Bat, but I would like them to," Paulson said when ComicBook asked about these Sonic the Hedgehog 3 rumors. "No one has asked me to do this, so whatever that rumor is, I can debunk for you right now. But if someone wants to call -- if you want to send it to the people who make it happen, I am down to."

A Sonic the Hedgehog 3 story from years ago mentioned Paulson possibly being connected to the movie. Earlier this year, it was noticed that a page for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 listed Paulson as playing Rouge the Bat, though some suspected this was the work of a Wiki vandal rather than a casting slip.

Whether inspired by those rumors or their own ideas, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been putting forward the idea of Paulson playing Rouge the Bat in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or another Sonic movie for awhile now. We don't even know if Rouge the Bat will be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at his point (the Sonic movies do love their surprise characters, though), but if that Sonic character is involved, Paulson won't be voicing her.

Paulson continued by recalling Frank Miller's The Spirit, a 2008 movie based on a comic strip of the same name. The Sonic fandom encompasses many mediums, comics included, and Paulson said that she'd love to have another shot at a comic-based movie.

"I want to be in a comic book movie so badly," she said. "I only did one, which was called The Spirit, a long time ago, and nobody really watched it because nobody really cared about it. I got to have that experience, but I'd like to have one where people might actually give a sh-t."

Though you won't be hearing Paulson as Rouge the Bat in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, you'll see her next in Hold Your Breath which will be available via the streaming service next week.

Hold Your Breath is described, "In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Sarah Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family."

Also starring in Hold Your Breath are Amiah Miller (My Best Friend's Exorcism), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Impeachment: American Crime Story). The film was written/co-directed by Karrie Crouse (Westworld) and co-directed by Will Joines.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20th. Hold Your Breath lands on Hulu on October 3rd.