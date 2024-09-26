New Sonic the Hedgehog Series Just Made Fans Relive Shadow's Most Tragic Moment

The first episode of Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings has been released, offering an animated prologue for the upcoming game. The first episode in the series is appropriately titled "Shadow and Maria" and features a look back at the early history between the two characters. Maria, the granddaughter of Gerald Robotnik, is dying from a disease, and Shadow was created as the "ultimate life form" with the purpose of saving her. Unfortunately, the group G.U.N. viewed Shadow as a potential threat, and broke into Gerald's facility. In their efforts to bring in Shadow, Maria is killed.

The death of Maria is a defining moment for Shadow, and a major plot point in Sonic Adventure 2, the first game in which Shadow appeared. The moment is replayed in Dark Beginnings, but with something of a twist. Someone is forcing Shadow to relive moments from his past, in a somewhat dream-like state. While things start out looking normal, by the end of the episode, Maria and the G.U.N. agents that killed her appear obscured in the clouds. Readers can see how the scene plays out for themselves in the video below.

Sonic fans that have been following news related to Sonic x Shadow Generations know that it's the villain Black Doom that is messing with Shadow's memories. As a result, the game will see Shadow reliving events from past Sonic games, including titles like Sonic Heroes and Sonic Forces. The animated prologue is our first hint at how this is playing out for Shadow, and the conflict that will be at the heart of the game's campaign. Black Doom has been one of Shadow's greatest foes, and making him relive the death of Maria shows just how cruel he can be!

Following "Shadow and Maria" Sonic fans can expect two more episodes of the Dark Beginnings series. The second episode is set to be released on October 3rd, while the finale will drop on October 25th. October 25th happens to be the same day that Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released on PC and consoles, so fans can catch the final episode of Dark Beginnings then jump straight into the game!

