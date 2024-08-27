Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Features a Surprising Cameo

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was finally released this morning, and it has a whole lot for Sega fans to talk about. The new movie is putting a big focus on the Dreamcast era, specifically the video game Sonic Adventure 2. That game is considered a favorite among Sonic fans, and viewers might have noticed a very surprising cameo if they look closely. At the 2:28 mark in the trailer, a Chao Garden themed restaurant can be seen, with a trio of mascots appearing on a stage show! Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are all seated at the restaurant, alongside what looks like Commander Walters of G.U.N., who has been confirmed as a returning character.

An image from the trailer can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with Chao, the characters first appeared in the original Sonic Adventure and its sequel. The characters were basically little virtual pets that could be raised by the player in Chao Gardens, and used to play minigames like Chao Race and Chao Karate. The feature was extremely popular with Sonic fans, and Chao characters have appeared in a number of games over the years. The Chao Garden feature has not returned in a game since Sonic Adventure 2, but Sega is well aware of the demand, and has hinted that it could come back in a future game.

The Chao cameo in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is somewhat surprising, but it makes a lot of sense given the major focus that the Dreamcast era is getting with this movie. Shadow first appeared in the Dreamcast game Sonic Adventure 2, and from everything shown in the trailer, it looks like his backstory is getting faithfully replicated. We know that Alyla Browne is playing Maria Robotnik, the cousin of Ivo Robotnik, and an important character in Shadow’s backstory. The trailer’s conclusion also provides a glimpse at Gerald Robotnik, Ivo and Maria’s grandfather, and Shadow’s creator in the game.

So far, the Sonic Cinematic Universe has played fast and loose with its Sega source material. However, today’s trailer seems to hint that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will have a lot for fans of the games to enjoy!

Are you happy about this reference to the Chao in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Did you like the first trailer for the movie?