Satisfactory 1.1 Update Released for Testing

Last week, the team behind Satisfactory revealed the details for the game’s first major content update since full release. Satisfactory 1.1 will bring in a ton of exciting player-requested features and updates. While Coffee Stain Studios also confirmed the bad news about a further delay on the console version of the game, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Now, players in the Experimental test branch of Satisfactory can check out the update 1.1 features early and provide additional feedback to help the developers make it even better before the update launches for all players.

If you want to check out the 1.1 update content early, all you need to do is switch to the Experimental version of Satisfactory on Steam. Coffee Stain Studios suggests you back up your saves before swapping to this version and checking out the 1.1 features since this update is still not fully stable.

To switch to the Experimental version, follow these instructions from Coffee Stain Studios:

Steam: Right clicking the game > Properties > Betas > Beta Participation > Experimental

Epic: Go to your library and download the Experimental version

Once you’re in the Experimental version, you will be able to download the 1.1 update content to check it out. And yes, the update includes full controller support, something many players have been eagerly waiting for.

Along with making the latest update available early via the Experimental branch, Coffee Stain Studios has shared a detailed overview that serves as early Patch Notes for the 1.1 update. Here’s all the new content, bug fixes, and quality-of-life updates players can check out now in the experimental branch, or look forward to for the full release of Satisfactory 1.1.

Controller Support

We are very excited to finally announce controller support available in Satisfactory, with both Xbox and DualSense™ controllers supported

To get started, connect your controller and go into the Options menu > Controls > General > Select Controls > Controller > Apply

Photo Mode

There’s been a major overhaul to the existing Photo Mode adding brand new UI and Settings

Including a multitude of new filters, effects, poses, frames, colour adjustments, camera lens controls to tweak to your liking, there’s a huge number of possibilities to get the ideal shot of you and your factories or you and your friends in multiplayer

There’s also a dolly mode so you can create small transitions and videos or anything your creativity allows, as well as multiple grid and crop settings for aspect ratios

You can also decouple the camera to move it around within a range of the pioneer and toggle visibility options for the Pioneer or even have the option to have the Pioneer’s helmet follow the camera around

Crash Site Dismantling

You will also now will finally be able to clean up debris from Crash Sites from your biomes and get some extra resources for your efforts by doing so

Just remember that you must open and retrieve the Hard Drive inside the Crash Site first to be able to dismantle everything

Personnel Elevator

To expand your traversal options for Pioneers in larger factories, you can now build and use the new Personnel Elevator

Once you do the initial elevator placement, you will be able to zoop vertically to your desired elevation and add as many Elevator Floor Stops as you wish to match with your factory design

You will be able to customize the names for each floor as well as the icons and colours for each button that you can press to access each floor so you can keep track of exactly where each stop leads

Advanced Game Settings

No Fuel Setting

The highly requested “No fuel” option has finally been added to Advanced Game Settings, so if you enjoy playing with AGS, you no longer have to do extra steps when using vehicles

Trains

Buffer Stops

We’re introducing a new mechanic for trains, when manually driving a Train and reaching the end of the railway, Trains will now derail entirely, and you will have to interact with the train in order to get it back on the rail, similar to how Train Collisions work

To prevent this, you now must place Buffer Stops at the end of Railway paths, Including Train Stations, that you intend to manually drive through

QOL

Left-Handed Path and Block Signals Both Path signals and Block signals now have a “Left Side” and “Right Side” build mode that can be alternated by pressing R when having the hologram active



Railways rework

Railways have gotten some major improvements with their implementation, so they should be a lot nicer and better to build overall than ever

Buildings

Logistics

Conveyor Wall Hole

New Conveyor attachment that can be freely placed on any Wall (And Windows!) allowing for conveyors to pass through to allow for more customization.

A big improvement compared to the existing Conveyor walls with a fixed placement for connections

Conveyor Lifts – Splitter and Merger Support

The Splitter and Mergers capabilities have now improved, and they can now be attached to Conveyor Lifts, allowing more modularity to your vertical builds

Splitters or Mergers will attach to both the Input or Output of a Conveyor Lift, as well to any point in-between, for extra flexibility in your builds

Priority Merger

This is a new type of Merger that allows you to prioritize which one of its active inputs should be output first

There are 3 levels of priority to choose, so if two inputs share the same level of priority, the output will alternate between taking from each input, allowing you to control the output of your factories much more carefully

Conveyor Throughput Monitor

A brand-new conveyor attachment that monitors the number of parts traveling through a conveyor belt and displays it on its screen, requires a full minute of gathering data to display the most accurate results.

You can now leave some of the calculations to this handy buildable and see at a glance if you’re producing your desired amount of parts on your factory

QOL

Pipeline Build Modes

Straight

After hearing the warm reception over the straight conveyor belt build mode, we have now added it for Pipes so you can finally create the perfectly organized setup without relying on manual placement

Curved

Not only that, but we also included a Curved build mode for those times when you might need additional angles in your pipeline setup

Transport

Hypertubes

Hypertube Junctions

Three-way hypertube junction that can be placed on its own, or attached to another hypertube junction or a hypertube support Once placed, it allows you to connect a hypertube to its 3 different paths

When traveling inside a hypertube, you can change paths by pressing E when approaching a junction to select which one of the routes you want to traverse through

Hypertube Branch

Can be placed in a Hypertube to split it into two separate paths, the resulting branching path can only be accessed by traveling through the longer segment due to its shape Useful for connecting existing hypertube networks to newly built ones It can be built on its own, on top of an existing hypertube or attached to a hypertube support or junction



Architecture

New Architectural Pieces

There are new architectural pieces that you can build with the update to allow for more expression when designing your factories, all accessible from the AWESOME Shop

New Beams:

H-Beam

Shelf Beam

Round Concrete Beam

Braided Cable (it’s a beam)

Braided Cable Cluster (it’s also a beam)

New Misc.:

Roll-Up Gate (FICSIT, Concrete, Steel)

Road Barrier Corner

Basic Shelf Unit

Large Vent

Large Fan

QOL

Automatic connections of Conveyor, Pipes and Railways in Blueprints

There is now a new “Auto Connect” build mode for Blueprints that you can select by pressing R when having a Blueprint Hologram out When using this mode, any blueprint that contains Conveyor, Pipes or Railways will try to automatically connect to any available inputs/outputs on the other end, which you can visually confirm before placing by hovering over with the blueprint hologram



Flashlight now works while inside Hypertubes

Long requested QOL for traveling inside Hypertubes during nighttime with improved visibility

Drone movement and pathing improvements

Many improvements to drone movement and pathing which should improve the way drones interact with their automated routes

Conveyor poles and Pipeline supports now have soft clearance

This will help adjust the placement even more in limited spaces as they can now overlap with other buildables

Nudging can now be done vertically as well

Major request since the introduction of nudging, you can now Nudge vertically with Page Up/Page Down

Removed max distance limit on Nudging

You can freely really refine the placement of all your buildings without having to rely on precise aiming since we have now removed the distance limit on nudging

Visual Improvements

Falling Trees

Expanding to the polish of our foliage, Trees will now gracefully fall after being cut by the chainsaw with all new effects

Spore & Gas Pillar VFX

Spore and Gas Pillar visual effects have gotten an overhaul to improve their look

Explosive Rebar and Nobelisk VFX

Continuing with our polish, the explosion effects created by the Explosive Rebar and the Nobelisk have received a new improved look as well

Power Slugs VFX

Also received some polish so you can marvel at as you pick them up before you unavoidably turn them into power shards

Audio Improvements

Dynamic occlusion system for foundations and walls

Factory sounds will now be occluded and muffled if they are behind walls or other obstacles

Different buildings will also change the way the sounds occlude, for example glass or metal.

Audio indoor detection system and local acoustic context

Factory and player sounds will now behave differently if the player is indoors, The HUB now has a unique audio setup as well

Player-related sounds will now change dynamically depending on your surroundings for example high ceilings, tight corridors or inside caves.

Voice Chat Attenuation

Now has different strength levels adjustable in settings

Attenuation now uses mid-side stereo positioning rather than just ducking specific frequencies

Narrative

We have now also expanded on the narrative from 1.0 with the inclusion of many, many more ADA voice lines for new and old content and interactions

