Satisfactory Update 1.1 Features Teased in New Video

After an impressive run in Early Access, first-person factory building game Satisfactory officially released its 1.0 version in September 2024. Since the full release, the game has seen a few minor patches with bug fixes and improvements. However, the upcoming 1.1 update will be the first influx of new features and content since the game’s release, and Satisfactory fans have already spotted some exciting things to look forward to. Today, developer Coffee Stain Studios released a teaser trailer for the Satisfactory 1.1 update, showcasing what’s to come with the next major update to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Satisfactory maintains an impressive Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, as gamers continue to enjoy the game’s unique combination of base-building, resource management, automation, exploration, and combat. The 1.1 update will bring even more new features for gamers to look forward to, and while there aren’t yet any official patch notes, the teaser trailer gives fans plenty of hints about what’s to come.

Play video

So far, Coffee Stain hasn’t given an exact date for when we’ll see the 1.1 update for Satisfactory. While the game’s Experimental branch has seen a few minor updates as recently as March 11th, the last overall update for Satisfactory arrived late last year. That leaves many gamers excited to see what’s arriving on the game’s alien planet next, and after the first look with the teaser trailer, the vibes are good. As one player puts it, the video hints at “So many new things in only one update!”

Every New Feature Players Have Spotted in the Satisfactory 1.1 Teaser Video

The new video is just over a minute long, but it packs in plenty of exciting hints at new features arriving in Satisfactory. In fact, the teaser is exactly 1 minute and 10 seconds long, a perfectly timed 1.1 update reference that shows impressive attention to detail. Speaking of details, gamers have been watching the video on repeat trying to break down every new feature that will be coming with this next big update. Here’s a list of new additions that fans have spotted so far.

Possible improvements to drone pathing

Addition of hypertube junctions

Train signals

3 new types of beams (rivets, ridges, and circular)

New shelving/pallets

New vent decorations

New pioneer poses

A counter for belt throughputs

Vertical splitters

Elevators

Curved belts and pipes with a larger radius

Conveyor wall holes

Keep in mind, these are theories based on what’s shown in the video. The only fully confirmed new feature at this point is Photo Mode, which is referenced at the end of the video to confirm that the shots, movements, and filters captured all come from this new Satisfactory Photo Mode.

Conveyor belts in satisfactory will get even better with the 1.1 update

Even so, fans are pretty excited about what they’ve seen so far for Satisfactory 1.1. Those apparent vertical splitters and curved pipes are going to solve a lot of logistical problems for builds. And the belt item counters? Game changer. Indeed, most initial reactions to the new footage are positive, with players very excited to see what’s next for Satisfactory in its first big update since the full launch.

Currently, Satisfactory is only available on PC via Steam or Epic Games. However, the game is planning a console release sometime in 2025. It’s likely that the Satisfactory 1.1 update will arrive after the console release, but neither big event for the game has a confirmed date just yet.

Are you looking forward to the first big post-launch content update for Satisfactory? Let us know in the comments below!