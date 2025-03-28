Satisfactory Creators Share Update on Delayed Console Versions

It’s been just over two weeks since Coffee Stain Studios released a teaser trailer showing off the exciting new features arriving with the upcoming 1.1 update to Satisfactory. Now, following up on that sneak peek, Coffee Stain shared a new video with an overview of these new features, giving players a closer look at exciting additions that were only briefly teased in the previous trailer. But before digging into the exciting 1.1 update details, Coffee Stain Studios first offered an update regarding the console versions of Satisfactory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we don’t yet have confirmation about a Nintendo Switch (or Switch 2) release, Satisfactory is expected to be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles this year. The developers have not yet provided a specific release date for Satisfactory on console but has given relatively consistent updates about the general timeline. Previously, the game’s console port was expected ahead of the 1.1 update, but today’s video update clarified that that’s no longer the case.

Satisfactory gameplay in action

A delay for the console port of Satisfactory was briefly mentioned during a live stream last week, and today’s video confirms that the release will in fact be delayed. The good news is that, as of now, Coffee Stain is still looking at a 2025 release for the console versions of Satisfactory. Update 1.1 arriving ahead of the console port also means that Coffee Stain Studios plans to have the console version of Satisfactory launch with all the shiny new 1.1 features. It’s also confirmed that future updates are slotted to arrive on PC and console simultaneously, so players will all be on the same page, or should we say assembly line, moving forward.

With the console release date housekeeping out of the way, the video quickly moves on to the good news – new features coming to Satisfactory. While players were quick to try and compile a list of everything new after seeing the teaser trailer, this latest update gives a rundown of the highlights for new content coming to Satisfactory with the 1.1 update.

Play video

The new features shown off in the video include:

Photo Mode

Hypertube Junctions and Branches

Vertical Splitters and Mergers

Priority Mergers

Throughput Displays

Curved Build Mode

Straight Pipes

Personnel Elevators

Railway Buffer Stops

New Architectural Pieces

Craft Site Dismantling

Conveyer Wall Holes

New Animations

Vertical Nudging

Bug Fixes

Full Controller Support

And more!

Alas, bad news for fans of the rain. While Coffee Stain Studios still wants to bring rain back to the game, it’s more complicated than previously expected. So, the return of rain has been pushed back to potentially after the console update. While the full 1.1 update release date hasn’t been confirmed, the new content will hit the experimental branch of Satisfactory on April 1st – and yes, Coffee Stain did clarify that that is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

More details and a deep dive look at these new features will arrive at a later date. For now, gamers can enjoy the knowledge that most of the predictions from the teaser trailer have proven true and that controller support will be arriving with the 1.1 update, even if the console version is a bit delayed.