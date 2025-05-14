Satisfactory Just Got a Sneaky Upgrade

Satisfactory on Steam just got a sneaky upgrade, courtesy of the Steam Deck. Currently, Satisfactory is “Playable” on Steam Deck rather than “Verified.” This hasn’t changed, but the PC game did just get a major upgrade in this regard. The Satisfactory 1.1 Experimental Update v1.1.0.4 was recently released by Coffee Stain Studios, and it does a lot. Perhaps most notable though are the changes and improvements it has for Steam Deck users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Firstly, the update improves the Steam Deck experience by making the default selection to be Controller when launching from a Steam Deck. This is the smaller of the two improvements though. The larger improvement is that Coffee Stain Studios has changed the default Steam controller configuration to be Gamepad with Camera controls instead of Mouse and Keyboard.

“If you have previously changed your default Controller configuration and are running into issues or would like to try the default controls, you will need to switch to the default suggested config (Gamepad with Camera Controls),” reads the patch notes.

When the popular Steam game will be Verified on Steam Deck, remains to be seen, but these two improvements presumably go a long way in getting to this point. In the meantime, the game remains “Playable” on Steam Deck. All in all, it runs pretty well on Steam Deck, but there can be issues and it requires a little too much user-end tinkering to optimize.

That said, the Steam Deck portion of the patch notes are regulated to the bottom of the patch notes, or close to it. Whether this means anything or not, we don’t know, but it signals that Steam Deck support is not a priority. And this is probably because it is not overly popular on Steam Deck as it is not entirely a great game to play on Steam Deck compared to more traditional methods.

Screenshot of Satisfactory gameplay

Satisfactory is available via the PC and the PC only. The popular factory simulation game has yet to come to console. For more coverage on the hit Steam game — including all of the latest Satisfactory news, all of the latest Satisfactory rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Satisfactory speculation — click here.