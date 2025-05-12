Steam Deck Getting One of 2024’s Best PS5 Games

Steam Deck is getting one of 2024’s best PS5 games next month, and it looks like not only will the game be playable on Steam Deck, but Steam Deck Verified. Recently, Steam Deck brought users back to the PS1 with a new Verified game, so it is fitting it is now going to balance out this nostalgic addition with a more modern addition that flexes the power and appeal of the PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, PlayStation fans were treated to exclusives likes of Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, and Stellar Blade. If you didn’t own a PS5, you were missing out, though a couple of these same games were available on PC. One that wasn’t and still isn’t is Stellar Blade. That said, this is set to change next month. There is still no precise release date for Stellar Blade on PC, but it is confirmed for June.

Ahead of this, the official Stellar Blade X account shared a video of Stellar Blade running on Steam Deck. The official Steam page for the game mentions Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown,” but it is obvious it will at the very least be playable. In fact, if developer Shift Up is promoting the game on Steam Deck, and are already working on it, then it is safe to assume it will be Steam Deck Verified at launch.

For those unfamiliar with Stellar Blade, it is a PS5 exclusive that released on April 26, 2024 via South Korean developer Shift Up with the aid of PlayStation as the publisher. The action-adventure game initially garnered attention for its NSFW outfits its protagonist Eve can wear, but held everyone’s attention because of how good it is, as evident by its 81 on Metacritic and its Game Awards nominations for Best Action Game and Best Score/Music.

For more coverage on all things related to the Steam Deck — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.