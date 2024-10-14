Satisfactory Players Continue to Discover New Features in the Game

Satisfactory is a complicated game, complete with many systems and features that have kept players of the PC game busy since it came to Steam Early Access all the way back in 2019. To this end, Satisfactory players continue to regularly discover new features in the game they had no idea existed, and this past week has been no exception.

Whether these features were added with the 1.0 release last month or whether they have been in the game since 2019 or added sometime in-between these two events, we don’t know. All we know is there are two features players shared over on the game’s Reddit page this week that the majority of said Reddit page had no idea about. And if the fans on Reddit who have sunk 100s, if not 1000s of hours into the game don’t know about these features, it is safe to assume many more casual fans don’t know either.

The first of these two features getting lots of attention on the Satisfactory Reddit page is a double revelation, actually. First, players had no idea that you could turn lights on and off by using the clapping emote. More than this, many other players didn’t even know there was an emote wheel in the game, which — for those that don’t know — is accessed by holding down “T.”

The other feature is a bit more useful. In fact, it is one of the best quality-of-life features in the game, yet players in the comments with over 2,000 hours in some cases had no idea about it. And this feature is the ability to splice a connector into the middle of an existing wire without breaking the existing connection. This is a fairly small feature, yet a game-changing feature for those that don’t know about.

Again, these are brand-new discoveries. These have been documented before, as evident by the game’s Wiki. However, it seems many, if not most, if not just about all, Satisfactory players didn’t know about either of these features, which is why they have received so much attention on the game’s Reddit page.

