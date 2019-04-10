Gaming

Dungeons & Dragons Fans Are Posting Their Best Selfies to Mock ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

For decades, pop culture has mocked the stereotypical image of a ‘nerd,’ often conveyed as being […]

By

For decades, pop culture has mocked the stereotypical image of a “nerd,” often conveyed as being someone who is unattractive and has interests in things like comic books, science fiction, or video games. In 2019, nerd culture is more popular than ever, thanks to things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Harry Potter becoming some of the biggest events in movies every year. Saturday Night Live regularly delivers audiences ambitious sketches, showcasing not only talented performers but also writers. One sketch that aired on their show this past weekend, however, has fans upset over the ways in which it depicted an outdated image of Dungeons & Dragons fans.

In a sketch entitled “Graphics Department,” a group of men wearing glasses in ill-fitting clothes resort to channeling their inner role player, casting a variety of spells and enchantments against one another to secure their spot as employee of the month. Their awkward and uncomfortable demeanor falls in line with traditional tropes of a nerd stereotype, which immediately inspired role-playing game fans to mock the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see RPG fans showing the sketch series that diversity that exists in the Dungeons & Dragons community.

Put Away the Pocket Protector

Mah Face

No Regrets

Cute Shot

Tiefling Babies

Trash Witch

Budding Dungeon Master

Everyone Belongs

Ready to Roll

Storytellers and Artists

Tagged:
,

Related Posts