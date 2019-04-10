Dungeons & Dragons Fans Are Posting Their Best Selfies to Mock ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

For decades, pop culture has mocked the stereotypical image of a “nerd,” often conveyed as being someone who is unattractive and has interests in things like comic books, science fiction, or video games. In 2019, nerd culture is more popular than ever, thanks to things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Harry Potter becoming some of the biggest events in movies every year. Saturday Night Live regularly delivers audiences ambitious sketches, showcasing not only talented performers but also writers. One sketch that aired on their show this past weekend, however, has fans upset over the ways in which it depicted an outdated image of Dungeons & Dragons fans.

In a sketch entitled “Graphics Department,” a group of men wearing glasses in ill-fitting clothes resort to channeling their inner role player, casting a variety of spells and enchantments against one another to secure their spot as employee of the month. Their awkward and uncomfortable demeanor falls in line with traditional tropes of a nerd stereotype, which immediately inspired role-playing game fans to mock the series.

Scroll down to see RPG fans showing the sketch series that diversity that exists in the Dungeons & Dragons community.

Put Away the Pocket Protector

Seeing that SNL D&D skit was painful so let’s post some 🔥 selfies to remind folks that D&D doesn’t look like pocket protector clad nerds from the 80s



We’re out here being nerds now and our brand of socially awkward is frankly much more entertaining (bonus points for dice pics) pic.twitter.com/nsSdccP8ae — ♡ NIC ter HORST ♡ @ TCAF (@nicterhorst) April 8, 2019

Mah Face

Hello #DnDSelfie



This is mah face!



And this is my set up before the @RivalsWaterdeep Live show at PAX with my very precious red and gold @Levelupdice 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/ephhwdZvxd — Surena Marie @ Thesis (@SurenaXMarie) April 8, 2019

No Regrets

Sup. I’m Omega Jones. D&D has become a legitimate pastime of mine with no regrets. I’m an actor. I’m a person of color. I’m a makeup artist. I’m the #criticalbard. I’m a bonafide geek & there is nothing that I would change. This is my #DnDSelfie. What’s yours? #dnd #geekpride pic.twitter.com/SsOcG3g6XH — 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙲𝚁𝙸𝚃𝙸𝙲𝙰𝙻 𝙱𝙰𝚁𝙳. 🎶 (@ohtothemega) April 8, 2019

Cute Shot

I don’t have a #DnDSelfie but I do have this cute shot of my party! pic.twitter.com/vcjLogSH1X — Brock Lobster, Attorney at Claw (@SolidShepard) April 8, 2019

Tiefling Babies

Hi I heard it’s #DnDSelfie time so now’s the perfect time to show off my tiefling babies again as well as reveal the wip of my warforged grave domain cleric named Strix 🖤 pic.twitter.com/L8uFRmrk6T — Urianger Enthusiast Fenris (@mouIinet) April 8, 2019

Trash Witch

Hi, I’m Holly. I’m a (trash) witch, Bird lover, writer and sometimes artist. I’ve played D&D since high school and now I do it on stage and in streams! I’m so lucky to be able to share my stories, and I’m thankful for this wonderful community <3 a=”” href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DNDSelfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” data-mce-href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DNDSelfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#DNDSelfie pic.twitter.com/W48mfJrN7K — 🌘ｈｏｌｌｙ 🌒 (@HollyConrad) April 8, 2019

Budding Dungeon Master

You’re looking at the face of a budding dungeon master and level 4 Druid. There’s more than one mold that makes a D&D player. ⚔️✨ #DnDSelfie pic.twitter.com/oBzy9W0xnE — 𝓐𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖆 🗡🗡🗡 𝓚𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖎𝖈𝕶 (@azur3verie) April 8, 2019

Everyone Belongs

#DnDSelfie Your seemingly apathetic but shockingly anxiety stricken #dnd5e writer guy, here.

It’s not hard to support everyone in this hobby; just remember they belong here as much as you do.

(PS: old dice photo, but there are /so many/ more now it’d take me all day to unpack) pic.twitter.com/4nU5WS8keW — DropTheDie (@DropTheDie) April 8, 2019

Ready to Roll

I want to do this too! Queer and ready to roll! #DnDSelfie I love tieflings the most. pic.twitter.com/jt3fLidGXh — Cassidy Stone (@CassidyStone1) April 8, 2019

Storytellers and Artists