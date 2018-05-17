Scalebound Mysteriously Reappears In Xbox One Store

The story surrounding Microsoft and its Scalebound project has been a mysterious one. Is the game cancelled? Is it not?

Well, we know it is technically cancelled, as the publisher put the kibosh on it last year, noting difficulties with the developers at Platinum Games. But then the funniest thing happened as the trademark re-emerged, indicating that the troubled project could be on the rebound.

And now we’ve seen even more evidence that Microsoft could be planning something for Scalebound at this year’s E3, as the official Xbox page has gotten a new listing with the game, complete with official box art, screenshots and synopsis which you can read below:

“In Scalebound, the next great adventure from critically-acclaimed developer PlatinumGames and renowned Game Director Hideki Kamiya, you will experience the journey of a young loner, Drew, who is pulled into the strange, beautiful and dangerous world of Draconis. There Drew is bonded to a fearsome and noble dragon, Thuban, the last of his kind. These two, lone-wolf heroes thrown together by fate must learn to fight as one to defeat the powerful enemies that threaten Draconis, Earth and a vast universe of parallel worlds.”

The page indicates that the game can’t be bought yet so this could likely be a temporary placeholder until it’s officially re-announced. But everything else appears to be in place. Hmmmm.

It’s also worth noting that the game’s features have also been detailed, with both single player and multiplayer support for up to four people, both online and local.

So…what’s happening? We fired off an email to Microsoft but haven’t received a response on the matter. But between the trademark filing and the official game page, there’s a very good chance that the Platinum Games project could be on the mend — and we could possibly see it sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’ll get an official answer on what’s happening until around E3, when Microsoft is planning to have a big presentation and FanFest. During that time we should know what Scalebound‘s true fate is — and if this dragon is once again ready to take flight.