Schedule 1 Teases Fishing, New Guns, Major Changes to Police, and More Coming to the Game

Schedule 1 is the biggest surprise of 2025. It and the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. No one saw the success of the Steam game — which is made by one developer — coming. Absolutely no one. Yet, it hangs with AAA releases like Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin’s Creed Shadows as one of the biggest releases of 2025, at least on Steam. That said, considering studio TVGS is a one-man show, there aren’t many expecting lots of new content to come to the game anytime soon, yet it looks like that is exactly what is in the pipeline.

During a recent developer livestream, TVGS — aka Tyler — previewed and teased various content in the works for the game. When any of this content will be released, remains to be seen, but it is in the works in some capacity, even if it just via the drawing board.

For example, we know a Police expansion and a Cartel expansion are in the works, and the former is going to have major changes to the police. To this end, it is claimed police will be a far more formidable force, with police activity increasing across the board. This includes both local cops, but also an escalation system that includes a DEA, helicopters, and more. It is also said players will be able to bribe and corrupt the police.

Meanwhile, the Cartel update is supposedly going to make the mansion property obtainable, though players won’t purchase it through the property seller.

Related, TVGS wants to add more gameplay opportunities for “shenanigans,” citing activities such as breaking into cars and breaking into buildings to steal money. This will be aided by new weapons being added, including semi-automatic guns and melee weapons like a gold club and a pool noodle.

Other new additions mentioned is weather types, a new flatbed truck that will be added alongside the driver employee, fishing, and a fully functional forklift. For those interested, you can read more about these specific additions, the ones mentioned above, and others via a Reddit post that collected all the new insight and information shared in the aforementioned developer livestream.

Again, what is missing from all this new information are timelines. Meanwhile, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt because it’s either all a work in progress or just ideas right now, both of which are subject to change.

Schedule 1 is available via the PC and the PC only.