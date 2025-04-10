Schedule I Steam Deck Support Announced

Since Schedule I first releasead in Early Access on March 24th, gamers have been enjoying living their best Breaking Bad life in the drug dealer simulator game. Despite some potential legal challenges in real life, the game continues to get regular updates. Between adding new content and smoothing out existing gameplay, Schedule I keeps on getting better. The game is holding its own on the Steam concurrent charts alongside Monster Hunter Wilds, Path of Exile 2, and the Banana clicker game. Now, the developer has confirmed another major improvement: Steam Deck support for Schedule I.

With more games arriving on Steam first for Early Access and more, many handheld gamers have opted to get a Steam Deck. In fact, some people are weighing their options between getting the Nintendo Switch 2 when it arrives or a Steam Deck. There are plenty of perks to this handheld console, especially the ability to play Steam games from the comfort of just about anywhere. However, not all games run well on the Steam Deck, and for now, that includes Schedule I.

A lab In schedule 1

When browsing a game’s Steam page, gamers can find a rating for how well the game might play on Steam Deck. Currently, Schedule I‘s Steam Deck Compatability is listed as “playable.” That means the game technically runs on the handheld console, but that some functionality, text, and other features might not work as intended. To truly get a game like Schedule 1 to run as well on Steam Deck as it does on a PC, developers have to put some work into making sure the game is fully compatible. This earns a Verified Staem Deck Compatibility rating, showing that Valve confirms the game is fully functional on its handheld device, with controls and in-game UI working as it should.

When Will Schedule I Get Full Steam Deck Support?

In an update today, Schedule I developer TVGS aka Tyler confirmed that they are working on Steam Deck support for the game. Specifically, the post notes that Tyler would “like to get Steam Deck officially supported as soon as possible.” While that’s not an exact timeline, it does show that Steam Deck owners can hopefully expect the game to run better on their consoles soon as the developer focuses on getting the popular indie game fully Steam Deck Verified. TVGS provides frequent development updates, so it’s likely we will get more information about when, exactly, Schedule I will have full Steam Deck support.

Sometimes, you run up against the law in schedule 1

TVGS is working with Valve to smooth out save files to work better with Steama Cloud saves, which likely means they’re in touch about ensuring Steam Deck functionality works as intended, too. Along with Steam Deck support, Schedule I optimization is also on the list, along with continued updates for more new content. In fact, larger monthly updates are planned to begin next month, as Tyler continues to iron out the process for updates and testing.

