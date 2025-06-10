Schedule I Players Get to Vote on What’s Included in the Next Update

Drug simulation game Schedule 1 recently got its first update of the summer. The pace has slowed down a bit after several rapid-fire updates earlier in the year. That’s for good reason, as TVGS focuses on what players most want to see for the next big content changes to the game. Now, to help ensure that what comes next is what players want, TVGS has released a new poll. Players can vote on which major update theme they want to see first, from three enticing options. Schedule 1 fans have through the weekend to participate in the poll via the game’s main menu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Schedule 1 lets players live out their Breaking Bad dreams, mixing and selling drugs to build their own business empire. Since launch, several updates have added new features to make the game even more immersive. Prior update themes have included the Pawn Shop update, along with a smaller content update bringing in Jukeboxes and storage updates. As developer TVGS gears up for the next big content update, it’s taking player feedback into account with a vote.

Depending on how the poll goes, these guys could get tougher in schedule 1

TVGS previously revealed plans to launch a community poll for this update. Now, it’s officially live, letting gamers pick their preferred next moves. As shared in a recent Steam update, Tyler wants to “make certain that [their] development plans align with what the community wants to see.” So, this poll will help determine which new content to prioritize first. It doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll never see the losing options in-game. Just that they won’t be added first.

By logging into Schedule 1, players will now be able to access an update poll right from the main menu. There, gamers can vote on three different options for the next big free update to the game. The potential content update themes are:

Rival Cartel Update

Police Expansion Update

Shrooms Update

A shrooms update could add more to your repertoire

Gamers will be able to vote from today, June 10th, until the end of the coming weekend, around June 16th. Tyler hasn’t shared much about what these potential updates will look like outside of a quick live stream in April where he shared plans to release the poll. That said, the names are fairly self-explanatory. It sounds like fans will be able to decide if they want to face off against rival cartels, navigate bigger challenges from the police, or branch out into selling shrooms.

TVGS plans to announce the winner shortly after the poll ends. So, there won’t be any surprises about which content update will be in the works for the next big Schedule 1 update once voting ends. The exact timeline for the first update hasn’t been revealed, but it’s likely that TVGS will need some time to cook before the update is ready. This is also referred to as “the first community vote,” suggesting that Tyler will be seeking more community feedback for future new features, as well.

Which potential content update do you want to see win this Schedule 1 vote? Let us know in the comments below!