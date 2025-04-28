New Schedule 1 Update to Be Chosen by Players

Schedule 1 is one of the most surprising smash-hit indie games of the year, topping Steam’s charts when it first released into Early Access, hitting over 100,000 concurrent players, and still continuing to maintain a dedicated player base. Since the game’s launch, it has received one major content update, which mostly focused on adding new decoration options to the game. The next content update, however, will be much bigger, and players will even get to choose between three new events to be added to the game as the focus of the update.

The upcoming update to Schedule 1 may be the biggest yet, and will feature either Police Raids, wars between the Cartels, or the addition of Shrooms to the game. These three very big, yet equally impactful updates, will be decided on by the community in a poll that is soon to be held by Tyler himself, the creator of Schedule 1. All of this was revealed by Tyler during a development livestream, and thankfully was clipped by one user on Reddit.

While the inclusion of Shrooms to the game as a new farmable, sellable drug to expand a player’s businesses is interesting, most fans are excited about the idea of Police Raids and Cartel Wars. Police raids would add an interesting new obstacle to avoid in Schedule 1, with cops and potentially even SWAT members breaking down the suspected hideouts of players and forcing them to bail out quickly. A scene from Better Call Saul comes to mind immediately, where Ignacio Vargas has to make a speedy getaway from a drug den while the cops are busting down the reinforced door.

Cartel Wars, however, might be the most meaningful addition to Schedule 1 that players could vote for. This mechanic, which would likely involve players attacking Cartel safehouses and removing rival dealers from the streets (and vice versa) would directly continue the game’s main story, which began when the Cartel blew up your RV. Currently, there is no other interaction with the Cartel in Schedule 1, so this mechanic feels like the best one players can vote for.