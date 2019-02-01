Gaming

‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Shaggy Looks Like an Ideal Fit For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of hubbub making the rounds on the Internet about Scooby-Doo‘s Shaggy being added to Mortal Kombat 11. But one fan decided to dream a little bit bigger, asking the question, “Well, wait, what if he was in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?”

An artist by the name of Vaanrose recently shared some fascinating new art featuring Shaggy rendered as a character in the hit Nintendo Switch game, and, well, just see it for yourself. It might just make you say, “Zoinks!”

For good measure, Vaanrose also threw in a full character render for the game, and it looks fantastic, right down to the platform shoes and the trademark green shirt. Zoinks indeed.

And the mere mention of Shaggy in a fighting game has once again sent fans into a frenzy, with a number of fun responses- including one that insists Shaggy is already in the game as a Mii character.

Of course, we probably won’t see him, at least not this season. But, man, we could only imagine what would happen if he got into a skirmish with Speed Buggy. Or for that matter, Captain Caaaavemaaaaaan!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form.

What do you think about Shaggy holding his own in Smash? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

