Scott Pilgrim Fans are Mourning the Video Game on its Tenth Anniversary
On August 10th, 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Releasing just says before the film, the sidescrolling beat 'em up was an immediate hit with fans of the comics, boasting visuals inspired by the art of Bryan Lee O'Malley. Unfortunately, the game has since been removed from digital marketplaces, and licensing issues have prevented a re-release from appearing on modern consoles. The game never received a physical release either, making it a sad reminder of the realities surrounding digital media. Ten years after the game's release, fans took to social media to share their memories of the game, and their hopes that it will one day see re-release.
Were you a fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game? Would you like to see the game released on modern consoles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game!
The game has been unavailable for six years now!
Aug 10 2020 is the 10th anniversary of the scott pilgrim game which has been unavailable for 6 of those years. no replies please... do not reply or retweet please— Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) August 10, 2020
prevnext
The ball seems to be in Ubisoft's court...
Today's the 10th anniversary of the Scott Pilgrim game. Words can't express how upsetting it is that it's been nearly 6 years and @Ubisoft has slept on a rerelease this whole time.— Scott Pilgrim Propaganda (@BringBackScott) August 10, 2020
prevnext
...and fans are making their opinions known to the publisher.
@Ubisoft You have one chance. ONE chance to get any ounce of many people's respect back. And the Scott Pilgrim game on the 10th anniversary is it. Otherwise, you lose what little dignity you ever had in our eyes.
That's right. I'm calling you out. Do something. SAY something. https://t.co/jJ7dbAshnd— Silhouettes At Sunset (@LostSubject01) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Even Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright got in on the fun!
(Cough) @Ubisoft— edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Others have been petitioning Limited Run Games.
@LimitedRunJosh @LimitedRunDoug I am quietly holding on to the smallest sliver of hope that you are going to do some surprise announcement or in collaboration with another group about Scott Pilgrim. I know it is the 10th anniversary, but a lot of chatter about it.— Robert Banks (@robbanks78) August 10, 2020
prevnext
And even Nintendo!
@NintendoAmerica @bryanleeomalley— Jorge Sanchez (@TheJorgeSanchez) August 11, 2020
maybe just maybe you guys can get Scott pilgrim vs the world video game on the switch.
prevnext
Some were introduced to the comics and film through the game.
Today is 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs the world the game.
I still miss this game,through this game I learned the Scott Pilgrim franchise#BringBackTheScottPilgrimGame— Gideon Graves (Parody) (@NotGideonGraves) August 10, 2020
prevnext
The game clearly means a lot to people.
Happy 10th anniversary to my favorite beat em' up of ALL TIME. Scott Pilgrim VS The World: the game. this franchise means alot to me since i played so much of the game with my siblings, and the graphic novel is one of my favorites of all time. now if only the game would come back pic.twitter.com/ia56K5AlFS— 🐯Hypertiger🐯 (@HYPERTIGER101) August 10, 2020
prevnext
Not everyone has given up hope!
AYO HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY TO THE BEST GAME IVE NEVER PLAYED. HERES TO THE FUTURE OF YOU GETTING RERELEASED SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD THE GAME pic.twitter.com/6v1liy7syQ— Spider-Venom (@MC2SpiderVenom) August 10, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.