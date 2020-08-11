Scott Pilgrim Fans are Mourning the Video Game on its Tenth Anniversary

On August 10th, 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Releasing just says before the film, the sidescrolling beat 'em up was an immediate hit with fans of the comics, boasting visuals inspired by the art of Bryan Lee O'Malley. Unfortunately, the game has since been removed from digital marketplaces, and licensing issues have prevented a re-release from appearing on modern consoles. The game never received a physical release either, making it a sad reminder of the realities surrounding digital media. Ten years after the game's release, fans took to social media to share their memories of the game, and their hopes that it will one day see re-release.

Were you a fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game? Would you like to see the game released on modern consoles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game!