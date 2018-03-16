Hasbro’s Official Scrabble Mechanical Keyboard is Available to Pre-Order

Hasbro and Massdrop have joined forces to give the world the Scrabble keyboard that it desperately needed.

As you can see from the image above, the keyboard features Scrabble-colored keycaps along the main keys and fun extras like triple/double word/letter score keycaps, a star Esc key, and a Scrabble logo Enter key. They’ve even included a keycap puller to make swapping easy. In addition to the Scrabble aesthetic, you’ll find a satisfyingly clicky typing experience thanks to Cherry MX Brown switches.

The Massdrop x Hasbro Scrabble Mechanical keyboard is available to pre-order here for $160, with shipping slated for September. Odds are that these will be produced in smaller batches, so you’ll want to secure yours before the ship date extends out further. You’ll need a Massdrop membership to order, but it’s free and you’ll get it instantly. The full list of specs for the keyboard are available below.

Specs:

• WASD Keyboards

• Case material: ABS

• Keycaps: Scrabble XDA keycaps

• Keycap material: dye-sublimated PBT

• Switches: Cherry MX Brown switches

• Rubber feet

• 5-way cable routing

• Onboard support for multiple keyboard layouts including QWERTY, Dvorak, and Colemak

• LED indicators

• Interface: USB / PS/2

• Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux

• Cable: 70.8 in (180 cm) micro USB to USB with cable tie

• Dimensions: 14.3 x 5.6 x 1.2 in (36.3 x 14.2 x 3 cm) Weight: 2 lbs (907 g)

Included:

• WASD Code tenkeyless keyboard

• Massdrop x Hasbro XDA Scrabble Custom Keycaps (Base Alphas, Modifiers, and Novelty kits)

• USB cable

• Keycap puller

• PS/2 adapter

Designer Cassidy Williams had this to say about the Scrabble Keyboard:

“I’m a huge board-game fan, and I’ve been playing Scrabble with my family for as long as I can remember. Because my dreams are very literal, I once woke up from a dream where I had a keyboard that looked like a game of Scrabble, and I quickly mocked it up at like 2 in the morning. When I woke up again and realized that it wasn’t just a sleepy experience, but a potentially good idea, I started cold-calling as many people I could over at Hasbro to see if I could get it licensed. And here we are!“

