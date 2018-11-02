Scum Adds a Dong Slider , New Skills, and More In New Update

A new update is now live in the survival game Scum and it wants you to get naked and feel really good about yourself. From enhancing certain … ahem, NSFW assets, to getting in touch with the primal side with new skills, here’s what the newest patch has to offer.

The ‘Wild Hunter’ update adds quite a few new features that caters to “the prisoners’ most primal urges.” According to a recent press release:

“The update is highlighted with the introduction of basic bow and arrow skills for both hunting wild game and combat against puppets and other prisoners. Prisoners can put these new skills to use by tracking and striking new boars and goats roaming the island, then crafting their trophies into intimidating headwear or decorative spiked heads. Slow things down around the campfire with new musical instruments to play including a banjo, guitar, and harmonica. Additionally, character customization include a fully nude character model and the ability to apply attribute points to a prisoner’s genitals.”

From new bows, to more crafting, check out the full patch notes below:

Bows

The recurve bow (Right) its a basic bow that can be found through the island, and it offers bigger durability than the improvised bow.

The improvised bow (Left) is the most basic type of bow in the game its durability is its weakest point, and it can only be crafted.

Carbon arrow is the most durable arrow, and can only be found

Wooden arrow can be crafted but does not offer much durability and can only be crafted. Important note – this is the first version of the bow and arrow mechanics we will expand on it and introduce more as time passes as we upgrade the skill.



Crafting

More cool headgear so you can have matching outfits with your buddies. Goat cap and boar cap!

Never enough Halloween decorations. Those heads on spikes send a clear message to people who wander into your camp. Also, these are crafted through the blueprint system so you can get creative with them.

Everyone asked for a tooth necklace, so here it is. We also added an ear necklace, and both necklaces come in 3 possible variants depending on how much you like hunting.

Get Naked

One of the core features that we added to the Wild Hunter is the fully nude body in character customization. Also, we added a slider for your phallus. The default size is 4 inches and you can increase its to maximum 8 or decrease it to the lowest at 1 inch. As with everything in SCUM, this attribute is connected so if you add points into length it will reduce available attribute points and if you reduce the size you will gain more attribute points to be used elsewhere.

Also, we respect people who do not want to have such a visual experience thats why we also have a concealed mode. Owners of the SCUM Supporter Pack start with an extra 2 inches.

The patch also includes new camera angles, simplified Chinese, and quite a few balance changes: