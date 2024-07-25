SDCC 2024: Dark Horse Announces Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Comics, Graphic Novels

Dark Horse Comics is launching a new line of comics focused on the Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering franchises. Today, Dark Horse announced plans to launch a publishing line focused on both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, with comics, graphic novels and art books planned. The line will launch in summer 2025. Currently, IDW Publishing has the license to make Dungeons & Dragons comics, while BOOM! Studios most recently published Magic: The Gathering comics.

Dark Horse was an early publisher of Magic: The Gathering tie-in comics and recently collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to make a Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries. (Dark Horse has the license to make Stranger Things comics.) Dark Horse also notably has an extensive line of Critical Role comics, with a mix of monthly comics and graphic novels that expand on the popular web-series.

“If you’d told my 12-year-old self I’d get to work with incredible writers and artists to craft comics for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, alongside such thoughtful and creative stewards of these licenses, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said senior editor Spencer Cushing in a press release announcing the news. “The opportunity to work with Wizards of the Coast is a dream come true.”

“This collaboration is akin to forging a legendary magical item! Dark Horse is just so awesome at bringing fantastical worlds to life on the page,” said Jess Lanzillo, Vice President of Franchise and Product for Dungeons & Dragons. “With D&D’s vast, imaginative realms and 50 years of thrilling adventure as their canvas, I’m excited to see what will unfold. This collaboration feels like the start of something truly special.”

More information about the new comics line is expected to be announced in the coming months.