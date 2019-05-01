Sea of Thieves’ Massive Anniversary Update is Now Live

The Sea of Thieves devs have been teasing the Anniversary update for the game for some time. The latest addition to the title brings hours of story content with it in Tall Tales – Shores of Gold as well as the highly-anticipated PvP mode The Arena. In addition to these two aspects, there is a new fishing mode that allows players to also cook, and there are a host of improvements that cover the entire experience. The best part about all of this is the fact that the update is now live for all to enjoy.

Over on the Sea of Thieves website, the devs outlined everything that is new and improved with the massive Anniversary update, and there is a lot to swim through. You can check out the full list right here, but we’ve gathered some of the highlights for you below.

TALL TALES – SHORES OF GOLD

Grand adventures, vast riches to plunder, ancient secrets to uncover… stories of piracy and wild encounters on the waves. The Sea of Thieves is bigger and stranger than anyone knows. Tall Tales – Shores of Gold brings this pirate world into even more vibrant focus, leading you deep into long-lost legend and mystery. Are you ready to follow our trail of tales?

THE ARENA

Experience the thrill of competition and engage in explosive encounters in The Arena – a place dedicated to contests of seafaring skill on the Sea of Thieves! The proudest pirates love to show off their abilities and The Arena is the ideal place for it. Trust in your crew and test your mettle in this dedicated new game mode.

THE HUNTER’S CALL

Pirate bard Merrick, a true survivor of the Sea of Thieves, has decided to build on his experiences by founding a new Trading Company known as The Hunter’s Call. This ragtag band boasts experts in hunting, fishing and cooking and would like all pirates to master the same skills. Handsome rewards await those who can catch the rarest creatures and cook the finest dishes!

ANNIVERSARY UPDATE

The Sea of Thieves Anniversary Update also brings along various world improvements to enhance the core experience. Expanded ship damage means that your beloved vessel can suffer a broken mast, capstan or even wheel, meaning that sailing and escaping battle could become very tricky indeed.

FIXED ISSUES

Gameplay

‘Push to Talk’ functionality now works correctly on Xbox One when set up in Audio Settings.

Chest of Sorrows no longer fills up a ship when placed on a docked Rowboat that is then detached from the ship.

When fighting the Kraken, moving into a safe space while it attempts to snatch you up from the ship will no longer cause you to be pulled through the environment.

If the game is unable to delete your pirate from the front end settings screen, it will no longer cause an infinite loading screen.

It is no longer possible to interact with items while holding a chest.

After undocking from a ship-based interactive item, you will now be able to correctly tap the quest radial or item radial to return to the previously wielded item.

Resolved an edge case where a Closed Crew could become an Open Crew when the crew owner leaves.

Resolved an issue preventing Xbox One players using a mouse from turning their camera.

When using the pirate chat radial, closing the second page of the radial without selecting a message will no longer automatically send a message.

UI

Players with unlocked Commendations for previous Mercenary Voyages will once again see their Commendations in the Reputation pages.

The Title counts on the Bilge Rats Reputation page will now correctly count the Titles available to players.

During the new player onboarding tutorial, handing your tutorial chest to another player and having them cash it in for you will no longer leave tutorial messages stuck on-screen.

Audio and Visual

Waterfall SFX at Plunder Valley no longer cut out.

Fauna now renders at the correct level of detail when players are in close proximity.

Shanties now play as expected when played during a server migration.

Environment

Angled palm trees found in the Shores of Plenty region now render correctly.

The cannon next to the beacon on Devil’s Ridge can now be climbed into.

The ship’s flag on the Ferry of the Damned is now correctly attached.

There are no longer palm leaves stuck to the beach at Mermaid’s Hideaway.

Players can no longer walk beneath the water on Crescent Isle.

It no longer rains in the Pirate Legend Hideout at Plunder Outpost.

It’s no longer possible to get stuck inside rocks at Thieves’ Haven.

Players can no longer get stuck between the wharf and the tree at Plunder Outpost.

It’s no longer possible to get stuck on rocks at Ancient Spire Outpost.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC and Xbox One. For more information about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

