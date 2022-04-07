Sea of Thieves Releases April 7 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Sea of Thieves got its latest update this week as part of Season Six with several new events, improvements, cosmetics, and more for players to check out. The update in question which was the 2.5.1 patch released on April 7 was a fairly sizable one as far as updates for the game go which meant that the servers had to be taken offline for a while to get things ready, but that’s all been resolved now with Sea of Thieves back online. A set of patch notes was also shared to show everything that’s been changed.

Those notes can be seen below courtesy of Rare after the developer shared the patch notes ahead of the update’s release. You’ll notice a number of new cosmetics as well as promises of more Twitch Drops coming in Season Six, so keep an eye out for future events and drops to get even more rewards from

Events

Legends Week

The week-long celebration of the one million Pirate Legends milestone in Sea of Thieves ends with a special Gold & Glory Weekend: from April 8th-11th (10am BST), Legends earn double gold and rep on treasure handed in to the Mysterious Stranger, while April 10th offers a day of more traditional Gold & Glory boosts to gold, rep and Renown for all players.

Pirate Legends can also earn a free Silvered Legendary Eyepatch by playing this weekend, while all players can temporarily claim free Athena’s Fortune Fireworks from the Merchant Alliance.

Make savings in the Pirate Emporium’s celebratory weekend sale too!

Twitch Drops

Continue to unlock even more cosmetics throughout Season Six with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active for Partnered streamers, allowing players to earn more items from the Twilight Hunter set. Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Gameplay Improvements

Improved Harpoon Aim Assist

Harpoons now have an improved aim assist when launched at loot, making players more likely to snag the targeted treasure instead of just striking the nearby sand.

Outpost Cosmetics

Emerald Imperial Sovereign Clothing Set

The Outpost clothing shops now stock the Emerald Imperial Sovereign clothing set, available to purchase for gold.

Nightfall Hunter Clothing Set

The Outpost clothing shops now stock the Nightfall Hunter clothing set, available to purchase for gold when moving up through the Grades of the Hunter of Cursed Captains Commendation. Players tuning in to Twitch Drops during Season Five may have already earned items from this clothing set under their previous Twilight Hunter name, and will retain access to those items under their revised Nightfall Hunter name.

Accessibility

Fish Name Narration

Players using ‘Let Games Read to Me’ while fishing will now find the name of a fish is narrated as it surfaces. While this is enabled by default, this specific narration can be disabled using ‘Narrate Fish Nameplates’ in the in-game language settings.

Emote Narration Control

Players using ‘Let Games Read to Me’ now have the ability to disable emote narration specifically from the game settings to reduce audio overload.

Updates

Thai Language Support

Sea of Thieves now supports Thai localisation across the entire game. Players can now select Thai from the in-game language settings.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

The Sea Dogs Reputation tab will now be visible for players who have at least one fully completed Commendation at any Grade.

Players can no longer bypass the limping restriction of a broken leg by using auto-move.

Snakes and pigs have been demoted from Sea Fort Captain status and now award the correct Seasonal Renown.

Ammo Pouches dropped by skeletons will now disappear from islands after a crew leaves.

Players will no longer find Pondies at Black Water Enclave.

Sea Forts

The map in the Sea Forts’ living quarters now displays ships flying the Reaper’s Mark flag in addition to Reaper Emissaries.

Players are no longer able to cause Sea Fort treasure to respawn in the Treasury by getting themselves under the environment.

Inactive Sea Forts no longer show a raised flag.

Players are no longer able to sell the Sea Fort Keys to Trading Companies in exchange for gold and reputation.

Players using the Sea Fort barrel winches should no longer experience camera stutter when rotating mechanisms.

Traitor’s Fate Fortress no longer has a bobbing barrel in the bunk room.

The Treasury door now sits correctly on its hinges.

The Storeroom Door Key no longer shines through doors when viewed from a distance.

Within Old Brinestone Fortress, the lower-level grates should now prevent players swimming through when closed.

Players can no longer walk up the Sea Fort walls in some locations.

Detaching from Sea Fort cannons should no longer cause players to safe teleport.

Players should no longer be able to find a way into the dock pillars inside the Fort and move inside the geometry.

Sunken Kingdom

Sunken Kingdom Commendations requiring players to complete Siren Treasuries now correctly unlock when completing the required criteria.

Environment

‘Captains of the Damned’ – Players should no longer fall through the floor when moving through the corridor from the armoury to the well.

Players can no longer access the Treasury vault within the Treasury of the Secret Wilds prior to it becoming unlocked.

Players should no longer become stuck in trees on Ashen Reaches.

Within the Pirate Legend Hideout, players should no longer be able to push through the environment and appear in the sea.

Players should no longer be launched up into the air when pushing in between rocks on Plunder Outpost.

Players should continue to be able to move freely after jumping onto trees at Morrow’s Peak Outpost.

While exploring Plunder Outpost, players should no longer discover a floating patch of grass out in the bay.

While exploring the Pirate Legend Hideout, pets should no longer become blocked by invisible barriers when leaving the waterfall cave entrance.

Treasure can no longer be placed in locations within The Reaper’s Hideout that prevent any player from accessing it.

Visual and Audio

Swimming onto a beach and sprinting out of the water should no longer cause player animations to show their arms stuck to their sides.

Within the Reputation tab, Commendations with Doubloon rewards now display their currency counts correctly.

The Athena’s Fortune symbol on the Legendary Wheel is finally symmetrical.

The Sea of Sands, Cronch, Dark Warsmith and Lodestar Cutlasses now display a trail when used.

Killing small animals while they are running will no longer cause them to slide across the ground.

Repairing a damaged Spring Blossom Wheel will now visibly show the attached wooden poles.

The ‘Disable Centered Text’ setting now correctly affects all locations where text can be centered throughout the UI.

When the Lunar Festival Costume is equipped, the glowing eye effects are now consistently seen when emoting or when viewed by other players.

Players equipping a Bilge Rat or Admiral Dress now have the correct shoulder pieces displayed.

Players using the Japanese language setting will now find Order of Souls Bounty Maps no longer have overlapping text.

When multiple ships are nearby, players should now see all figureheads on ships within range.

With a HDR-supported setup, the HDR Calibration Settings page no longer causes UI elements to overlap when returning settings to default.

Sea of Thieves error messages are now displayed in the language chosen within the game settings.

Performance and Stability