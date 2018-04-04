Sea of Thieves Patch Adjusts Ship Respawn Distance to Prevent Griefing

Rare’s latest patch for Sea of Thieves is now available for the Xbox One and PC platforms with changes to ship respawns and more.

The patch notes for the latest update were posted to the Sea of Thieves forums on Wednesday, a patch that came in at just around 450MB for both platforms. Some downtime was required for the game to receive the patch, but that scheduled maintenance should be completed now with players able to rejoin their pirate friends or sail the seas solo.

Ship respawn distances being adjusted will be the largest of the changes that players can expect from the patch, but other bugfixes and changes were also included as seen below and in the official patch notes.

Updates

Ship respawn distance – When a ship sinks, we have significantly increased the distance at which the crews new ship will respawn. Ships will now respawn outside of visible view of the ship that sank them. This is in response to lots of player feedback which highlighted that the previous spawn distance was resulting in “griefing” behaviour and stalemates at the forts!

Mermaid Teleport – Pirates will now have to drop any treasure item they are carrying before being able to see the ‘Teleport back to ship’ option from the mermaid. We saw feedback that players were accidentally leaving treasure behind in the sea, so wanted to make it more clear that when you teleport you leave your treasure behind!

Fixed Issues

[PC Only] Players should no longer experience the 0x80070005 error or get stuck at 99% during installation.

Players are no longer able to fall through the ship geometry and into the sea if they are to repeatedly jump on the chests/barrel located mid deck

The voyage image on the captain’s table now displays the rank (promotion) banner in the top right corner, to keep in line with other areas of the game UI.

When accepting a game invitation whilst matchmaking, the game no longer enters a temporary unresponsive state.

Bounty Captains will no longer spawn multiple times.

Performance Improvements

Multiple server and client crash fixes.

Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.

Known Issues