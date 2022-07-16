Sea of Thieves Season 7 Gets Delayed

The next season of Sea of Thieves content was originally scheduled to get underway in just a couple of days, but that's no longer the case. Rare announced this week that Sea of Thieves Season 7 will now be released on August 4th instead of on July 21st. It's not a huge delay by any means, but it may come as a disappointment to some considering what it was supposed to bring with it.

The main draw of the Season 7 update is "Captaincy," a feature announced during the summer showcase from Xbox and Bethesda. It includes the ability to name your ship and fully customize its interior which, if you haven't been playing Sea of Thieves in a while, you may be surprised to learn that this wasn't already a feature implemented in the game. Regardless, it's one that players have been looking forward to, but they'll now have to wait just a while longer.

Rare called the Season 7 update a "fundamental update to the game" and referred to Captaincy as a feature that "will transform the experience of playing Sea of Thieves." To make sure the feature and the update fulfil both of those goals, Rare said it's pushing back the release date for the next season.

"As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line," the update from the Sea of Thieves team said. "Subsequently, we have made the decision to shift the release date back slightly to August 4th."

Rare's announcement penned by Joe Neate acknowledged the lengthy runtime of Season 6, and while the length of Season 7 wasn't defined, Neate assured players that they'd have "plenty of time to play through this new Season" with another Adventure in tow, too.

"August promises to be an incredibly exciting month for Sea of Thieves – as we look past the launch of Season Seven, we also have our next Adventure 'A Hunter's Cry' arriving on August 18th, so it's going to be a busy month!" Neate said.

