Dungeon Crawler Carl’s First Video Game Has Arrived & It Stars The Most Iconic Character

Fans of the breakout Dungeon Crawler Carl series recently got the most important news about its upcoming adaptation: the voice of Princess Donut. But while we’re waiting for the series to hit the big screen, there are also quite a few Dungeon Crawler Carl games in the works. This includes two different tabletop RPGs based on the franchise, which are in the works from Renegade Game Studios. But now, the very first video game set in the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe has emerged. And it’s free.

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About a week ago, the team at Maeve Chocolate released a brand-new free browser game based on Dungeon Crawler Carl. It’s hardly a sprawling RPG, but it does star the most essential character – Princess Donut herself. Even better? Dungeon Crawler Carl audiobook narrator and future voice of Princess Donut in the Peacock TV series, Jeff Hayes, is involved. He stepped in to record new voice lines for Princess Donut to lend the game an extra layer of authenticity. Frankly, it’s delightful.

How to Play the First Dungeon Crawler Carl Game Right Now

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The browser game puts you in the role of Princess Donut herself, using lasers to shoot cherries to prepare her favorite drink. You get 30 seconds to shoot as many cherries as you can. It’s short, sweet, and to the point, but rendered all the more entertaining by Jeff Hayes’ narrated “pew pew pews” as you shoot the cherries. Honestly, it’s worth playing at least one round just to appreciate the variety and enthusiasm of those pews. You can enjoy the sound effects and try for a high score at the Maeve Chocolate website. It’s free and should pop up right in your browser. To enjoy, simply point and click – and make sure your sound is on.

At its core, this first Dungeon Crawler Carl game is actually an advertisement for Maeve Chocolate. The company has released a special tie-in chocolate bar themed after Princess Donut’s beloved drink. Once you finish the game and click “exit,” you’ll be redirected to the Princess Donut’s Virgin Dirty Shirley chocolate bar page. But for an advertisement flash-based game, it’s clear the team put a lot of heart into it. The sound effects and voice lines give it an extra layer of authentic charm that makes it a delightful first foray into gaming for Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Courtesy of Maeve Chocolate

Though this is the first video game based on Dungeon Crawler Carl, it very likely won’t be the last. Thus far, the tabletop games are the only confirmed gaming projects set in the iconic world created by author Matt Dinniman. But with the series’ close ties to RPGs, it’s really only a matter of time until we get a full-fledged RPG set in the world of the book.

Until then, enjoy the “pew pews” of Princess Donut’s new game and look forward to the release of the upcoming TV series adaptation. And if you want to see how your high score stacks up, check out the r/DungeonCrawlerCarl subreddit to see how many cherries fellow fans managed to laser.

What do you think of Princess Donut’s first video game? Do you want to see more games set in the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!