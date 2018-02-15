Secret of Mana Launch Trailer is the Perfect Blend of Classic Style and Today’s Technology

Since the Secret of Mana franchise made its debut back in the 1990s, the series has grown exponentially throughout the years. Now it’s back and bigger than ever in the age of remasters, and the launch trailer proves that this is the perfect way to blend a classic RPG experience with today’s generation of gaming.

The game is out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita players and the video above shows off the classic RPG mechanics we’ve come to know and love, but with a modern twist. With the originally 2D adventure made into a 3D masterpiece, it’s interesting to see it all come together as a full-on remaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in 1993, Secret of Mana is by far the most popular title in the “Mana” series. To see it remade with 3D technology is impressive, but that wasn’t the only aspect of the game enhanced. The original soundtrack also got a major boost, as well as all new narrative bits to make the experience all the more immersive. New voice overs, new graphics, new track list, same fantastic RPG experience.

Secret of Mana HD is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Don’t forget to download the free PS4 theme to celebrate the release also! For more about the game:

The game faithfully retells the beloved story while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls. It will feature a newly arranged musical score, voiced characters and new content.

The adventure of Randi, Primm, and Popoi is reborn in the new Secret of Mana HD!

Key Features: