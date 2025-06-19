Secretlab and FlexiSpot Launch Early 4th of July Sales 

You don’t need to wait for July 4th to start saving on gear for your gaming setup. Secretlab and FlexiSpot have both launched their early holiday sales, offering some of the best discounts we’ve seen this season. If your current setup is starting to feel like a relic from the Xbox 360 era, this is the perfect time to upgrade. From gaming chairs trusted by esports pros to desks that manage your cables, both brands are offering products designed to support you through long sessions of gaming, streaming, working, or just scrolling endlessly through side quests and spreadsheets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shop The Secretlab Sale / Up to $129 Off Select Products or $232 Off Bundles SHOP At Secretlab

Secretlab Sale is Live: Save on the Titan Evo and Magnus Pro

Secretlab’s early 4th of July sale is officially underway, and it’s a rare chance to score deals on two of its most popular products. Select options in the Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair lineup now start at $574, giving you a $90 discount, and the MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand desk is up to $129 off. Bundle options are also available for even bigger discounts, and don’t forget that you can purchase SKINS to change the look of any Secretlab chair.

Why the Titan Evo 2022 is worth upgrading to:

Available in Small, Regular, and XL sizes for the perfect fit

Cold-cure foam seat base offers long-term comfort and support

Built-in four-way adjustable lumbar system adapts to your back

Magnetic memory foam headrest stays in place and stays cool

Premium finishes include SoftWeave Plus Fabric and NEO Hybrid Leatherette

Swappable 4D armrests and customizable skins for a personal touch

Choose a design from 77 variants that fits your personality

This chair is designed for users who sit for hours every day. Whether you’re raiding in an MMO, working from home, or editing videos, the Titan Evo helps you stay focused without constantly shifting around to get comfortable. It’s been tested by streamers, reviewed by pros, and built to last.

What makes the Magnus Pro desk a smart pick:

Integrated power supply column lets you run your setup with a single cable

Smooth electric height adjustment with memory presets for standing and sitting

Magnetic cable management and accessories keep things tidy and modular

Low-profile control panel sits flush and never interferes with your chair

Sturdy steel construction supports even multi-monitor setups

If your desk is cluttered with wires and coffee stains, the Magnus Pro is the kind of upgrade that improves both function and aesthetics. It’s easy to configure, feels premium, and helps you create a space that’s ready for work or play. For example, check out this Star Wars edition desk that would give your force a boost.

Shop FlexiSpot 4th of July Sale / Up To 65% Off See at Flexispot

FlexiSpot’s Early Access Sale Offers Up to 65% Off

FlexiSpot has also kicked off its early 4th of July sale, offering up to 65 percent off on a wide selection of standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and accessories. This is a strong option for anyone building a work-from-home setup, classroom space, or multipurpose productivity station.

The brand is known for desks with smooth motorized lift systems, heavy-duty steel frames, and surprisingly effective cable management. Right now, you can stack bundle offers and coupon codes to get even more value from the already discounted prices.

Don’t Wait Too Long

Both sales are live now, but they won’t stick around forever. Secretlab rarely offers major discounts, and FlexiSpot’s biggest deals tend to sell out fast. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your chair, desk, or entire setup, this is one of the best times to do it.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.