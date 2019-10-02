Secretlab Reveals New League of Legends World Championship Gaming Chairs

League of Legends players who tuned into the first day of the World Championship’s Play-In stage today probably noticed that the players on each team were sitting in some unique high-backed gaming chairs. These chairs are made by Secretlab, a gaming chair company that’s partnered with Riot Games to create a new throne for League players called the Secretlab Worlds Edition. Those new chairs come in two different models, and if you’re impressed by what you saw on stage, you can own one yourself now that they’re on sale.

Secretlab revealed the new chairs recently ahead of the start of the World Championship and showed off a quick look at the two models on Twitter and Facebook. The designs for the chairs are the same aside from a slightly different shape depending on the size you need with a color scheme of champagne and deep blue to mirror the colors that you’ll see in the promotions for this year’s Worlds event. Shown on both sides of the chair is the logo for the 2019 World Championship featuring the Summoner’s Cup in the background with the League of Legends logo found underneath it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to look into picking up one of these chairs for yourself so you can play League in style from the comfort of your home while still getting the big stage experience, you can check out the Titan and Omega models of the Worlds Edition chairs. The models accommodate different needs for size and weight and have some slight differences between them when it comes to shared features. The Titan has adjustable lumbar support integrated into the design, for example, while the Omega comes with a pillow for lumbar support. You can order an Omega chair for $389 while the Titan chair costs $429.

EXCLUSIVE #GIVEAWAY: Secretlab Worlds Prestige Edition Chair With only 1 in the world, elevate your sitting experience and be like the @lolesports‘ top pros with the Secretlab Worlds Prestige Edition Chair—crafted with prestige. #Worlds2019 Join nowhttps://t.co/YwGvelaEII pic.twitter.com/OtByvAkOmH — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) September 30, 2019

One lucky League of Legends player is going to get an even fancier version of the Worlds Edition chairs. Just like League of Legends has its own Prestige Edition skins that are more prestigious versions of standard cosmetics, there’s a Prestige Edition for the Worlds chair. Only one of them has been made, and it’s not being sold. That chair can be seen above, and you can enter to win it on Secretlab’s site.

The League of Legends World Championship has just now begun this week, so expect to see many more games (and these chairs) throughout the rest of the month.