Sega Teases Return of Beloved Dreamcast Game

One of the most beloved Sega Dreamcast games ever seems to be returning if a new move from Sega is any indication. While the Dreamcast didn’t have a very long run, it still featured a catalog of Sega games that have continued to remain popular to this day. Over the course of its lifespan, the Dreamcast saw a number of fantastic titles that included Sonic Adventure 2, Jet Set Radio, Shenmue, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Resident Evil: Code Veronica, Phantasy Star Online 2, Samba de Amigo, Power Stone 2, Crazy Taxi, Seaman, SoulCalibur, and so many others. Now, based on a new update earlier this month, it looks as though Sega could have plans for something new tied to arguably the best Dreamcast game of all.

As of this month, Sega was found to have filed a new trademark for Skies of Arcadia. Released on the Dreamcast in 2000, Skies of Arcadia (or Eternal Arcadia in Japan) is far and away one of the most acclaimed games to ever be released on the Sega console. Developed by Overworks, Skies of Arcadia centers around a sky pirate named Vyse and is similar in gameplay style to other turn-based RPGs from Japan. It later went on to get a port on Nintendo GameCube dubbed Skies of Arcadia: Legends, but has since never been brought to other platforms, despite constant requests from fans.

When it comes to the new trademark in question, Sega is found to have made the filing for both “Skies of Arcadia” and “Eternal Arcadia” in Japan a little more than a week ago on January 16th. While it’s not yet known why Sega made this move, the fact that it felt the need to register these trademarks once again suggests that it is doing something new with the property.

As for what Sega could be looking to do with Skies of Arcadia, well, that’s now the biggest question. The most logical move would be to simply release a new remaster or remake of the title to make it more easily accessible than ever. Then again, Sega could look to do a full-blown reboot or sequel to Skies of Arcadia, which would be in line with its current revivals of franchises like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and Virtua Fighter.

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to what’s next for Skies of Arcadia, but it seems quite apparent that Sega is doing something with the property behind the scenes. Let’s hope that news on what exactly is being done emerges at some point in 2025.

