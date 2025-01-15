Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Makes Sonic Games Soar in Price

The release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters has resulted in resale prices for numerous Sonic games jumping by a large amount. Perhaps more than anything else, movies tend to impact the value of comics and video games that they might be based on. While this was previously seen with both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the third film in the franchise has had the largest monetary sway so far with some of the older Sonic video games it’s adapting.

Based on data from Price Charting, the Sonic games that have seen the biggest boost in cost are the ones that all happen to feature Shadow the Hedgehog. This has been most notably found with Sonic Adventure 2, which is the first game that Shadow appeared in. Prior to the release of Sonic 3, complete copies of Sonic Adventure 2 on Sega Dreamcast were selling for about $140 on average. Now, that value has spiked to well over $200 with the average price now sitting around $210. Some copies of the game, however, have sold for even more and have eclipsed the $300 mark.

The GameCube port of Sonic Adventure 2, dubbed Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, has also been hit with an enormous jump. Leading up to the release of Sonic 3, Sonic Adventure 2: Battle was only going for around $60. As soon as the movie hit theaters, though, that quickly changed. At the time of this writing, average sales for Sonic Adventure 2: Battle have hit $130, with Player’s Choice versions going for a bit less.

Naturally, Shadow’s own dedicated game Shadow the Hedgehog has also increased in value greatly. While prices for Shadow the Hedgehog vary depending on the platform, all versions of the title have just about doubled in recent weeks. On average, the PS2 version of Shadow the Hedgehog sells for $65, the Xbox version is at $90, and the GameCube edition is sitting at a staggering $145.

As usual with sudden spikes in price like this, it’s likely that the resale costs for all of these Sonic video games will start to fall in the weeks and months ahead. The further we get away from the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the more these prices will begin to return to where they were at previously. Still, if Sonic 3 prompted you to begin picking up physical copies of these Sonic titles from yesteryear, you may have chosen a bad time to become a collector.