Sega Dreamcast Classic From 1999 Getting New Remake This Year

A Sega Dreamcast classic from 1999 is getting a new remake this year. While the game in question came to the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, it actually debuted in arcades a year earlier in 1998. However, many, if not most, know it as a Sega Dreamcast game. Where it was an exclusive until 2001, when it came to PC, and a console exclusive to 2008, when it came to Wii. Back in 1999 though, unless you were going to go down to the local arcade, you could only play it on the Sega Dreamcast.

When you think of the best Sega Dreamcast games, you probably think of games like Soulcaibur, Jet Set Radio, Phantasy Star Online, Virtua Tennis, Crazy Taxi, Shenmue, Rez, Ikaruga, Skies Of Arcadia, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Sonic Adventure, Sega Bass Fishing, and several other games. You probably also think of The House of Dead 2. If you are one of those who find yourself thinking about The House of Dead 2 in 2025, well you’re in luck because it is the aforementioned 1999 game getting a remake this year.

Originally developed by Sega itself, The House of Dead 2 is horror light-gun shooter and a direct sequel to 1996’s Sega Model 2 game The House of the Dead. The first game got a remake back in 2022, and now MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment are back with the sequel.

A specific release date for the remake has not been disclosed, but according to the pair above it will arrive sometime this spring via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

The remake, like the first remake, is set to have remastered music, though the classic soundtrack will also be available for those who prefer it. It will also have “modern graphics,” as well as a co-op mode, multiple endings, branching levels, and “faithful” gameplay.

“In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures.”

