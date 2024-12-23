How Sonic 3 Changes Shadow’s Origin Story (& What’s the Same)

Shadow the Hedgehog leaves a much darker shadow behind in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Audiences were introduced to the main antagonist in a post-credit scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, teasing a central role that finally arrived in the new film. The latest installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series shines a light on the unfortunate backstory of Shadow (Keanu Reeves) with the introduction of Maria (Alyla Browne) and Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey). While the two Sonic Adventures 2 characters are relevant to Shadow’s history, the film depicts several elements, including a significant death, from the 2001 video game very differently.

In the video game series, Shadow was created by Gerald Robotnik onboard the Space Colony ARK as a weapon of war for the United Federation and the Guardian Units of Nations (GUN). However, Robotnik’s main goal was to create an immortal life form to save his granddaughter Maria, who was suffering from a rare terminal illness. Maria and Shadow formed a strong bond, as they were the test subjects in different experiments. Sadly, GUN agents raided the ARK and killed everyone involved in Project Shadow, including Maria.

Driven by rage, both Shadow and Robotnik sought revenge on the world but had no way of achieving it. As Shadow was held in stasis on Prison Island, Robotnik was executed for his involvement with the Black Arms. 50 years later, Dr. Eggman, Robotnik’s grandson, learned about Project Shadow and intended to use Shadow the Hedgehog to take over the world.

Sonic 3 Tells a Simplier Origin Story for Shadow the Hedgehog

While the video games had Robotnik creating Shadow, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 told a different story. In the film, Shadow arrived on Earth in a meteor and was discovered by G.U.N. shortly after crashing down to Earth. Robotnik sought out Shadow’s Chaos Energy to change the world and performed experiments on him. During Shadow’s stay, he became friends with Maria, who stayed with her grandfather at the base.

One night as Robotnik was escaping with Maria and Shadow, a G.U.N. agent set off an explosion, leading to the death of multiple agents, as well as Maria. In response to the actions, Shadow was captured and put into a test tube for 50 years under the watchful eye of G.U.N. on Prison Island. Robotnik was used to create the Eclipse Cannon, a weapon designed to target a specific location on Earth and destroy it.

Sonic 3 Slightly Changes Shadow’s Origin Story

The changes to Shadow’s backstory are noticeable to fans of the series, as Shadow is now depicted as landing on Earth rather than being created by Robotnik onboard the Space Colony ARK. The creation of Shadow, which originally involved an alien arms dealer lending its DNA, was omitted, but the movie doesn’t touch upon what planet Shadow came from (perhaps leaving room for that in a future movie).

The film didn’t dive too deep into the moral struggles displayed in the video games, which makes sense given the film’s family-centric tone. Maria is an important figure in Shadow’s origins since he sees her as the only person he truly cares about. What was showcased in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 doesn’t steer away from the emotional weight that comes from the death of Maria. The burden held on Robotnik and Shadow is still present in the film.

Shadow’s origins are kept the same near the end, as he is taken to Prison Island to be held in suspended animation. However, Robotnik himself is still alive and is the one who helps Shadow escape from the island instead of Dr. Eggman. This approach did cater towards a smaller aspect of Shadow’s moral compass, as Robotnik was the only thing he had left to remind him of Maria. In the end, Maria’s final wish from the series also comes true in the film, as Shadow saves Earth from being destroyed by the Eclipse Cannon. With Shadow confirmed to have survived Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the rest of his story, whether in the past or future, is still unwritten.

