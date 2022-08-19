Sega Genesis Mini 2 Reveals Full Game List

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In case you somehow missed it, Sega officially announced the new mini console Sega Genesis Mini 2 earlier this summer. It is set to release on October 27th, exclusively through Amazon in North America. In addition to simply including more titles that were not available on the Sega Genesis Mini, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 notably includes Sega CD games. And now, Sega has finally revealed the full list of games on the mini console.

You can check out a new video highlighting all of the Sega Genesis Mini 2's games:

Alternatively, you can check out the full list of titles on the Sega Genesis Mini 2, separated by what kind of video game they are, below:

CARTRIDGE

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

Ranger-X

Ristar

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

SEGA CD

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

NIGHT STRIKER

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

SILPHEED

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

THE NINJAWARRIORS

BONUS GAMES

Devi & Pii (Previously unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (New port)

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) (New ports)

Spatter (New port)

Star Mobile (Previously unreleased)

Super Locomotive (New port)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (New port)

As noted above, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is set to launch on October 27th. Additionally, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is exclusive to Amazon in North America and is available to pre-order now. It will include over 50 video games preloaded on it that were not on the first Sega Genesis Mini. The full package comes with the console itself, a six-button controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a USB power cable, and an AC adapter. The console's dimensions measure 120.8mm wide by 32.3mm tall by 116.5mm deep. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Sega in general right here.

What do you think about the full games list for the Sega Genesis Mini 2? Are you looking forward to picking one up for yourself later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!