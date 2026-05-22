Sega Teases the Return of One of Its Most Iconic Franchises Ever

Sega has teased the return of one of its most iconic franchises in history. Despite not having been in the console business in over 20 years, Sega is still very much relevant thanks to its ownership of some of the biggest gaming properties ever. Between franchises like Persona, Like a Dragon (Yakuza), Total War, and, of course, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega has continued to remain a powerhouse and releases new titles on a very frequent basis. Now, a new game in a series that hasn’t been seen much for the past 20 years seems like it’s on the precipice of being shown off for the first time.

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In a new post on social media, Sega teased that it’s about to show off its new revival of Crazy Taxi. The post in question simply featured a brief video of a taxi sign lighting up, signaling the return of the series. Further details weren’t provided by Sega alongside this video, but it represents the first post on the publisher’s social media accounts associated with the franchise since 2019.

Back in 2023, Sega revealed that it was in the process of bringing back some of its most popular properties that hadn’t been seen in quite some time. In addition to Crazy Taxi, Sega unveiled that it was working on projects tied to Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. Up until this point, we still haven’t received much new information on the development of these games, but it now seems as though Crazy Taxi will be first on tap to make a comeback.

If this new Crazy Taxi game is about to be announced, there are a variety of ways in which it could be revealed. Within the coming weeks, multiple gaming showcases are planned to transpire from PlayStation, Xbox, and (most likely) Nintendo. In addition to these platform-specific events, Summer Game Fest will also be happening on June 5th and will highlight a variety of upcoming games set to release in 2026 and beyond. Essentially, Sega could appear with a new look at its reboot of Crazy Taxi at any of these broadcasts, even though this hasn’t been outright confirmed just yet.

For now, we’re left waiting to learn more about this Crazy Taxi revival as details on its release and platforms have yet to come about. Whenever we do hear more on the game directly from Sega, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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