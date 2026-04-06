Sega Genesis RPG Getting Surprising Re-Release Later This Month

A Sega Genesis RPG is getting a surprising re-release later this month, and it is surprising because the game in question is both quite random and not very good. That said, nostalgia sells, and anyone who had a Sega Genesis in 1992 may have played the RPG in question and may be interested in reliving the glory days in 2026. If you are one of these people, then you will want to circle April 24 on your calendar.

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On April 24, Shinyuden and Ratalaika Games will combine to re-release Telenet Japan’s Sega Genesis RPG, Traysia, on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The only platform that has not been announced is Nintendo Switch 2, but those with the new Nintendo console will be able to play the Switch version via backward compatibility. This new release is not a remaster, but it’s also not a straight vanilla port. It’s somewhere in between these two things, thanks to new rewind/turbo functionality, various screen filters, a new art gallery, cheat functionality, and a new special jukebox featuring 21 music tracks from the game. Unfortunately, a trailer for this new version hasn’t been released, and there is no trailer for the original version publicly available.

33-Year-Old RPG

The original game, for those that do not know, is a traditional role-playing game released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis and the Sega Genesis only. In the game, you play as Roy, a young man who has been dropped off in the Kingdom of Salon by his uncle, a traveling merchant. From here, Roy is joined by three other characters in a journey north to take on a shadowy group of wizards. As for gameplay, like many RPGs of this era, it is a party-based RPG with random encounters and a grid-like battlefield.

Upon release, the RPG received pretty poor reviews, which makes its return decades later a bit surprising. Whether this is just a quick way to cash in on some nostalgia, a passion project, or a testbed to see interest in a larger revival of the series, we do not know, but we did not anticipate this series returning in 2026 or ever.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.