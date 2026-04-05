Sega Teases Return of 30-Year-Old Series in 2026

Sega has teased the return of a 30-year-old series in 2026, though, right now, it is unclear if this celebration is going to include a brand new game in said series. Obviously, Sega has been in the games business for decades, which means it has some old nostalgic series. Some of these series, like Sonic the Hedgehog, are as relevant as ever. Some of these series, though, have faded over time. Some only rear their head sporadically, while others are completely dormant. Thankfully, for the fans of the series in question, it is not dormant, but it’s not overly active either. If this was going to change, 2026 would be the year because it’s the year the series celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who do not know, this year the Sakura Wars series turns 30 years old. Right on cue, Sega recently revealed a special new anniversary logo for the series, confirming its intention to do something to celebrate. To this end, it has confirmed as much and teased that it will soon announce information about special anniversary merchandise and events. There is no mention or even a tease of a new game or a remaster, a remake, or even just a re-release. Surely, though, this is part of the plans, as this would otherwise be a lot of trouble to go through for some merch.

Sakura Wars debuted back in 1996 with the release of Sakura Wars by developer Red Company and Sega acting as publisher. The former is no longer involved with the series. What followed was 1998’s Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die, 2001’s Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning, 2002’s Sakura Wars 4: Fall in Love, Maidens, 2005’s Sakura Wars V: So Long, My Love, and 2019’s reboot, Sakura Wars.

For a long time, fans of the series have wanted a remaster of the first game, which is certainly more plausible than getting a brand new game at this point in time. It would also make sense given the anniversary. That said, right now, there’s no word of this happening.

If the series does return, it may be in a limited capacity, as the aforementioned 2019 game was notably a PS4-only game. Any remaster of the first game would probably be multi-platform, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations commencing on the ComicBook Forum.