The Sega Genesis Mini is Available Now With 6-Button Controller Options

If you love retro gaming, today is a pretty exciting day. Sega’s Genesis Mini console is arguably the best retro console release to date, and it’s shipping now. You can grab one here via Walmart for $79.99 with free 2-day shipping and here via Amazon with free fast shipping for Prime members.
While you’re at it, you might want to consider picking up a 6-button controller for the Mini, because some of the 42 games on the console will be a lot better for it (like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition). Once gamers get their hands on the Mini and discover this, you can expect this officially licensed controller to sell out quickly in both the black and transparent blue color options. Grab them while you can.
The complete lineup of 42 games on the Genesis Mini console are as follows:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
In other retro game news, you can die of dysentery on the road just like 19th century pioneers with The Oregon Trail handheld game! Indeed, the computer game that many of us played in school as children in the ’80s was released last year as a standalone handheld that looks like an old Apple computer. At the time of writing, you can grab one on Amazon and right here via Walmart for only $12.74, which is 58% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. The official description for the Oregon Trail handheld game reads:
“The classic computer game, now in a handheld size! Learn about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on The Oregon Trail – one of the most successful computer games of all time! Choose your profession and your traveling companions, then set out on the trek from Independence, Missouri to Oregon’s Willamette Valley circa 1848. Fill your covered wagon with supplies and prepare to cross rivers and mountain ranges along the way – hunting for food and trading for supplies as you go. Monitor your traveling pace, supplies and the health of your party closely to make sure everyone arrives safely and to avoid the dreaded message “You have died of dysentery.” Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds and game play!“
