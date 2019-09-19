The Sega Genesis Mini is Available Now With 6-Button Controller Options

If you love retro gaming, today is a pretty exciting day. Sega’s Genesis Mini console is arguably the best retro console release to date, and it’s shipping now. You can grab one here via Walmart for $79.99 with free 2-day shipping and here via Amazon with free fast shipping for Prime members.

While you’re at it, you might want to consider picking up a 6-button controller for the Mini, because some of the 42 games on the console will be a lot better for it (like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition). Once gamers get their hands on the Mini and discover this, you can expect this officially licensed controller to sell out quickly in both the black and transparent blue color options. Grab them while you can.

The complete lineup of 42 games on the Genesis Mini console are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

In other retro game news, you can die of dysentery on the road just like 19th century pioneers with The Oregon Trail handheld game! Indeed, the computer game that many of us played in school as children in the ’80s was released last year as a standalone handheld that looks like an old Apple computer. At the time of writing, you can grab one on Amazon and right here via Walmart for only $12.74, which is 58% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. The official description for the Oregon Trail handheld game reads:

“The classic computer game, now in a handheld size! Learn about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on The Oregon Trail – one of the most successful computer games of all time! Choose your profession and your traveling companions, then set out on the trek from Independence, Missouri to Oregon’s Willamette Valley circa 1848. Fill your covered wagon with supplies and prepare to cross rivers and mountain ranges along the way – hunting for food and trading for supplies as you go. Monitor your traveling pace, supplies and the health of your party closely to make sure everyone arrives safely and to avoid the dreaded message “You have died of dysentery.” Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds and game play!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.