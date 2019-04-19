The Sega Genesis Mini Adds 10 New Games Including Sonic 2, Castle of Illusion, and Earthworm Jim

We are now halfway through Sega’s reveal of the 40 games that will be available on their upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console, and things are looking pretty good so far. The second crop of 10 titles includes gems like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Disney games Castle of Illusion and World of Illusion, Earthworm Jim, Streets of Rage 2, and Contra: Hard Corps. The full list of twenty announced games can be found below.

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon and here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping slated for September. If you don’t see your favorite Genesis game on that list, keep in mind that Sega will announce two additional 10 game waves in the coming months. On that note, the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. So, if you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.

That probably won’t be necessary, because it seems as though Sega learned a thing or two from the success of Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic consoles and the dismal failure of Sony’s PlayStation Classic. The Sega Genesis Mini is offering nearly twice as many games as the SNES Classic did for the same price. It’s also offering twice as many games as the PlayStation Classic for $20 less than the launch price.

In addition to the 40 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

