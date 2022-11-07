Sega Hiring for Sonic the Hedgehog's Lore Team

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been around for more than 31 years now, and in that time, Sega's blue blur has appeared in countless video games, cartoons, comics, and movies. Ensuring that the Sonic family of characters remains consistent across various pieces of media is more important than ever before, which is why Sega is looking to hire an Associate Manager for Sonic Team's Lore division. The position was recently posted on LinkedIn, and the company is looking to hire someone "extremely well-versed in all things Sonic."

"With both project management and creative duties, you will be immersed in the organizing and shaping of Sonic lore, canon, characters, and universes, helping to bring consistency, connectivity, and creativity to all things Sonic across various forms of media including games, animation, comics, and more," the job's description reads.

These types of positions have become increasingly important in the video game industry! Last year, Bungie put out a similar job posting for a "Destiny Historian" to help maintain the lore of the series. As video games franchises grow in popularity, it's easy to see why companies would look for additional ways to keep things connected and enjoyable for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. That's especially true for a series like Sonic, where there's a lot of pressure to make sure that the various media depictions feel accurate to the characters. If the version of Tails in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 doesn't seem accurate to the one in Sonic Frontiers, that's bound to cause confusion!

The Sonic franchise has a lot of passionate fans, and it's likely the job opening will see a lot of interest. Of course, Sega has a lot of requirements beyond a passion for the source material, and candidates will have to check those boxes for a chance to work for the company. Still, it sounds like a dream job for anyone that really loves the character and wants to help steer his future!

