Sega Has a Huge Surprise Planned For Its Tokyo Event Next Month

Sega’s 2018 has been moving along at a pretty rapid pace lately. Yakuza 6 is just about to make its way out, and, in just a couple of weeks, we’ll see what the company has planned next for Sonic the Hedgehog, through a special panel at SXSW.

However, the company is planning something big next month for its annual event in Tokyo, Japan. The Sega Fes (short for festival) 2018 will take place at the Bellesalle Akihabara Tokyo on April 14 and 15, following up on the hit event that took place in 2016.

The event will be a celebration of all things Sega, and admission is free to the public.

There will be several things happening at the event, but fans are mostly interested in something that Sega teased about it just a few days ago:

“Floor which performs events for game title fans of Sega group companies. Inviting luxurious guests, we will be in the stage to deliver the latest information on featured work, surprise announcement unique to Sega, and games tournaments etc.”

Fans have been talking like crazy around the Internet as to what this surprise could be. Sega had expressed interest in bringing back some of their classic IPs into new products, although it didn’t make clear which ones yet.

Some fans think we might see a new Virtua Fighter game, especially with fighting games being as “hot” as they are nowadays. But some are also crossing their fingers that we could see a return of the Jet Set Radio franchise, which had become a huge hit with thousands of fans since its release.

But don’t get too far ahead of yourselves. The last time Sega had a “surprise announcement,” it ended up being a spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, in the form of Two Point Hospital. Not that that’s a bad thing, but it’s a far cry from, say, Streets of Rage 4.

We’ll keep tabs on whatever the Sega announcement is, but we have our fingers crossed for something truly old-school. And, for that matter, we’ll happily take the Dreamcast again if it manages to come back. We even have room on our gaming shelf for it.

You can visit the official Sega Fes 2018 website here.