Sega of America Has a New President

Throughout the years, Sega of America has seen a number of definitive leaders that took it in new directions, from Peter Moore to Bernie Stolar to Tom Kalinske. Now that trend continues as the company has named a new president taking the helm.

Bringing experience from companies like THQ and Acclaim, Ian Curran has been appointed as the new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company. With his role, Curran will be responsible for “utilizing all resources to maximize the profitability of the publishing and Sonic business units within the Americas and EMEA, serving also on the board of Atlus U.S.A., Inc.”

He’ll also be working closely with the CEO of Sega West, Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, as well as with other employees in Sega offices throughout the world.

Previously, Curran worked for Gioteck, a company that specialized in gaming accessories. So even if he wasn’t working directly with video games, Curran continued to build experience in the industry.

Curran issued the following statement regarding his appointment:

“My thanks and gratitude to Mr. Miyazaki and the entire company leadership for this opportunity to lead our operations and executions in the Americas and EMEA. I appreciate all of the incredible efforts Mr. Hiraoka has made to lay the groundwork for our operations in the Americas. Coming off the success of Persona 5, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania Plus and the Yakuza series, and with so much more on the horizon, including Valkyria Chronicles 4, it is an incredible time to join the team. As part of the Sega family, we are inheritors of an expansive body of work and opportunity which I plan to help reach its full potential.”

Although Curran’s current game plan hasn’t been laid out just yet, it should involve promoting big Sega projects for the future, including Valkyria as well as the forthcoming Team Sonic Racing, which is set to debut this holiday season. And with both the Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show events happening over the next few weeks, we’re likely to hear what the company has planned very soon. Hopefully 2019 will be a great looking year for the publisher.

We congratulate Curran on his appointment and wish him and Sega the best of luck in what happens next!