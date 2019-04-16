‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Bosses Were Originally In A Much Different Order

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been resulting in far more than two deaths and even more jokes about there being more than two deaths, but players are having a ball with the latest FromSoftware title, despite its difficulty. Of course, while fans are enjoying the adventure, it has recently come to light that the developers had a few different plans in mind while creating it. In fact, according to creator Hidetaki Miyazaki, the plethora of bosses featured in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were originally in a much different order than how they are in the final game.

During the opening keynote at Reboot Develop, Miyazaki spoke alongside Shadow of the Colossus creator Fumito Ueda. He said that while developing games, he is prone to switching the bosses around quite a bit. “When creating the story and the natural flow of the level design and the stage design, because it’s all about balancing, you’ll realise a boss is in a certain position that he shouldn’t be in,” he said.

He then went on to note how making one change results in having to make even more changes. “Then you have to switch that boss and all of a sudden the things he was saying totally do not fit the world, so you have to make more changes,” Miyazaki said.

It’s definitely interesting to think of how different the bosses were in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice before they were switched around by Miyazaki. Ueda added to this, saying that he experience much of the same while creating Shadow of the Colossus. According to him, bosses are similar to puzzle pieces, in that they must find how each works and fits next to one another.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to know just how different the arrangement of the bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was before the finished product was released? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

