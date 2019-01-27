‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Will Tread Carefully With Easter Eggs After ‘Bloodborne 2’ Speculation

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a huge potential for cross-series Easter eggs and references considering what games FromSoftware is known for, but the game’s director said the developers are being careful with these homages after Bloodborne 2 speculation was fueled by a similar experience.

A Bloodborne Easter egg was found in the PlayStation VR title Deracine which led many FromSoftware fans to believe it was hinting at a release of Bloodborne 2. The sequel to the FromSoftware game that was published by Sony and focused on offense and trick weapons has been the subject of speculation for some time, and people thought they’d finally received a confirmation of a follow-up title through Deracine. FromSoftware’s president Hidetaka Miyazaki shot down those theories and apologized for going overboard with the reference.

Speaking to Game Informer about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Miyazaki was asked if there would be any similar items or other references to games like the Dark Souls series which FromSoftware is best known for. Miyazaki brought up the Bloodborne 2 theories as an example to explain why the developers are treading with caution when it comes to those Easter eggs. The fact that the game is published by Activision whereas Bloodborne and Deracine were published by Sony also complicates things, he said.

“As to creating these kinds of odes or references to our other games within Sekiro, we’re actually being a little bit careful because – working with other publishers means you have to be careful with how you treat this material and this content,” Miyazaki said. “So, if it’s Dark Souls to Dark Souls III, it’s easy to put in odes and references here or there since it’s the same publisher. For instance, with Déraciné, that was released recently for VR, we had an ode to Bloodborne in there – both titles are published by Sony. Actually, that reference, that nod itself caused a much greater stir than we expected. Way more than we expected. When we were given that idea like, ‘Why don’t you just put a little nod in there? It’d be great.’ And we tried it and it blew up. So, we just want to tread a little bit more carefully around that front.”

Miyazaki added that the fault with the Bloodborne 2 theories didn’t rest with the people who thought it was actually being teased and said “people kind of expected Bloodborne 2 and it kind of got a little bit crazy.”

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is scheduled to release on March 22nd for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.