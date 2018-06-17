Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Has No Multiplayer

FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has SoulsBorne players excited for another adventure from the developers, but unlike the Dark Souls and Bloodborne game, Sekiro won’t feature a multiplayer component.

The SoulsBorne games are as famous for their level design and enemies of staggering sizes as they are for the jolly cooperation and antagonizing invades that take place in the games. With that in mind, seeing a new title from FromSoftware in the form of Shadows Die Twice that was finally fully revealed at E3 made people expect more of the same. That’s not the case here as GameSpot reported that FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao said during a roundtable interview that players will be going through Sekiro solo.

“This title is designed, from the beginning, to be a single-player experience,” Kitao said during the interview. “As a part of that, one of the focuses of the game is, instead of having a choice between various classes from the beginning, you must play as a ninja. As a result, [the team] has really been able to focus in on what those mechanics are and make them as deep as possible”

Kitao was then asked if this meant that no multiplayer feature at all would be in the game with the FromSoftware representative responding to say “Yes. No online components.”

Even without the multiplayer components, the game still has plenty enough to keep SoulsBorne players interested. The trailer above shows some of the hard hits and gritty combat that the games are known for while still boasting some distinct changes. Like Bloodborne, the emphasis in this game appears to be on offense as opposed to defense with no shields to be seen, so aggression is key. You’re also much more mobile than previous FromSoftware games with your prosthetic arm offering you different tools like a grappling hook to quickly traverse areas.

The game could’ve been anything when it first appeared during Microsoft’s conference, at least until it showed that grisly mixture of bone and metal shown in FromSoftware’s first teaser. There hasn’t been much more shared on the game just yet, but we do know about its story thanks to FromSoftware. We also have some first impressions that you can read up on first to get a better idea of what’s in store for players.

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the ‘one-armed wolf,’ a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.”