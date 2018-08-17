Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Getting Playable Demo At Gamescom

Back in June, From Software, the developer that brought the Dark Souls and Bloodborne games to life, announced its new project in collaboration with Activision, the action-packed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This game offers a unique twist on the routine adventure game, based on our first impressions with it. But now players will be able to discover what it’s all about for themselves next week at Gamescom.

Activision has announced its plans for the big event; and as part of those plans, Sekiro will have a playable demo on hand so players can see how it measures up. You can find the tweet announcing the playable demo from the Twitter post below:

How you make the kill is incidental, as long as you make it yours. Get hands-on at Gamescom. pic.twitter.com/5pXeSdxpy9 — Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (@sekirothegame) August 16, 2018

More than likely, there will be a little bit of a wait to play this one, but it’ll be worth it, especially to From Software devotees. The game is set to arrive in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Among the other games that Activision will have on the floor are Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, with playable demos on hand; Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will offer multiplayer options galore (but probably no sign of Blackout); and Destiny 2: Forsaken, allowing fans to get a close look at the expansion before it drops next month.

In addition, Activision has also teased that “there will also be news and announcements to share,” but stopped just short of confirming what they are. We’ll find out in the days ahead and report whatever we find out!

Finally, the company will also offer a number of goods for consumers to purchase, including Black Ops 4 t-shirts and hoodies; Snapback caps; and a special Pop! Vinyl Figure featuring Call of Duty hero Frank Woods. So if you’re going to the show, make sure you stop by and pick something up!

While Sekiro won’t arrive until next year, Forsaken, Spyro and Black Ops 4 are all set to release over the next couple of months for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Black Ops and Forsaken will also be available for PC.