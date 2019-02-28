This Limited-Edition ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ PlayStation 4 Is Unreal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s release has FromSoftware fans excited enough on its own, but a new limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro that’s being given away with the game takes the launch to new levels.

Everyone can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice when the game releases in March, but just to temper expectations, the console shown in the trailer above is only available as a promotion through Dutch retailer Game Mania. This means people outside of the Netherlands and Belgium don’t have much of a chance of obtaining one since the promotion is limited to those areas, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t marvel at what might be one of the best-looking themed PlayStation consoles in recent memory.

With a wooden aesthetic, blood splatters, and a controller that has the game’s name printed on the touchpad, this console is one that’d make any collector happy. It’s honestly more of a decoration than a gaming tool at this point, though it’ll still get the job done running Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or any other PlayStation 4 game.

The way buyers get the console is also handled in a neat way instead of just being a typical pre-order sweepstakes. Buyers do have to pre-order FromSoftware’s new game, but buy doing so, they’ll get free chopsticks themed after Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. If someone receives a golden pair of chopsticks, it’s the equivalent of finding a golden ticket and means they’ve won the console. They’ll have to contact Game Mania who will then presumably verify their claim through the contact information packaged with the golden chopsticks.

Of course, it might be better to keep the custom PlayStation 4 and its controller set aside if the winners of the promotion are planning on playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice right when it launches. Many a controller and other nearby objects have probably been destroyed by Dark Souls players, the series that also comes from FromSoftware, and the developer’s new game might lead to similar results. FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki said himself that the game is extremely difficult, so don’t expect an easy ride.

New trailers revealed for the game have previewed some of the difficulties players will encounter including one trailer which set up the story and another that focused on a boss fight with the Lady Butterfly.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 22nd.

